MLB: Former Bristol White Sox pitcher Chris Bassitt hurls Oakland A's to playoff win

OAKLAND, Calif. — Red-hot right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt delivered the start of his life on Wednesday afternoon as the Oakland Athletics earned a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox that sent the American League playoff series to a deciding Game 3.

Bassitt allowed one run on six hits in seven-plus innings during an impressive postseason debut as the AL West champion A's snapped a six-game postseason losing streak dating to 2013.

The right-hander, drafted by the White Sox before being traded to Oakland in December 2014, came in on a nice roll with an 0.34 ERA in September.

Bassitt began his professional career with the Appalachian League’s Bristol White Sox in 2011.

The White Sox went 14-0 in the regular season against left-handed starters and beat southpaw Jesús Luzardo in the playoff opener. A’s manager Bob Melvin acknowledged it might make him reconsider who to start with the season on the line — perhaps righty Mike Fiers over lefty Sean Manaea.

“I'm pretty sure we're pretty dang confident in anyone we throw against the White Sox,” Bassitt said. “The numbers don't mean anything. It's the postseason. I thought they put absurd at-bats against me, and I'm a righty."