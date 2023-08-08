The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted right-handed pitcher Colin Selby from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday as he becomes the latest guy to play for Bristol’s Appalachian League franchise to reach the majors.

He was a 16th-round pick out of NCAA Division III Randolph-Macon College and went 11-3 with a 2.60 ERA and earned Old Dominion Athletic Conference pitcher of the year honors during his final season

His 126 strikeouts in 2018 broke an ODAC single-season record which had been set by Emory & Henry College’s Brandon Matheny (Holston) with 118 in 1998 and matched by Guilford’s Joe Dooley in 2002.

One of Selby’s victories that spring came at Emory & Henry in March. He fanned seven over five strong innings, his only glitch being the third-inning RBI single he yielded to Lebanon High School graduate Ben Sexton.

Selby helped Western Branch High School win the 2014 VHSL 6A state championship, starting the title game against Chantilly.

He has steadily climbed the minor league ladder and overcame injury issues since leaving Bristol and had a 3.86 ERA and six saves in 28 relief outings for Indianapolis at the time of his promotion. Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) is also in Indy’s bullpen.

Selby did not pitch in Pittsburgh’s loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

--- Another guy who once played for the Bristol Pirates had a highlight-reel moment on Monday night for the Boston Red Sox.

Pablo Reyes hit a walk-off grand slam to break a ninth-inning tie — his third hit of the night — and the Red Sox recovered after blowing a two-run lead to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2.

“You can’t put these feelings into words,” Reyes said through a translator. “When you see the fans on their feet, and playing in this ballpark. Words can’t explain it.”

Reyes played 46 games for the Bristol Pirates in 2014 and hit .272 with two home runs and 16 RBIs. He has played in the majors for Pittsburgh, Milwaukee and Boston.

Kenley Jansen (3-5) pitched a perfect ninth for the win. Brayan Bello took a shutout into the seventh inning before the Royals scored twice to tie it.

It remained 2-2 until Rafael Devers one-hopped the short wall in right field beyond the Pesky Pole. Adam Duvall struck out — for the fourth time in the game — and Triston Casas was intentionally walked before Luis Urías, who had also struck out in his first three at-bats, walked on a checked-swing 3-2 pitch.

The Royals appealed to first base umpire Vic Carapazza, who signaled that Urías did not go around, and Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro was quickly ejected for arguing. With the bases loaded, Reyes squared around to bunt but took the first pitch for a ball.

On the second, he hit a line drive off the Fisk foul pole, sending the crowd into a frenzy. It was his first home run in 103 at-bats since September of 2021.

"My teammates, everyone was asking me, ‘Pablo, when are going to hit a homer?’” he said, switching into English. “I said, ‘I’m going to try this week. When I have the opportunity, when they give me the opportunity, I’m going to go there and I’m going to try.’

“So I’m starting to go good with two base hits, so then I say, ‘Well, I’ve got to try to go for the big swing,’” he said. "And that happened.”