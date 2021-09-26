MLB: Former Bristol Pirates ace Shane Baz is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA for the Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie Shane Baz pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to win his second straight start and the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 Sunday for their team-record 14th series sweep.

Baz (2-0, 1.69 ERA), a 22-year-old right-hander who was on the U.S. Olympic team, allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He gave up two runs and two hits — both homers — over five innings to beat Toronto in his big league debut on Sept. 20 following his call-up from Triple-A Durham.

Baz is trying to earn a postseason roster spot.

“I'm just trying to pitch as well as I can, and leave it up to everybody else,” Baz said. “Trying to just not think about that at all.”

Baz pitched for the Appalachian League's Bristol Pirates in 2018, going 4-3 with a 3.97 ERA in 10 starts. The Pittsburgh Pirates traded him to Tampa Bay that summer and he finished the season with the Princeton Rays, another Appy League franchise.

Nelson Cruz had two RBIs for the Rays, who on Saturday night clinched their second consecutive division title and fourth since 2008. The defending AL champions at 97-59 are also closing on securing the best record in the league.