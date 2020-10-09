MLB: Ex-Bristol White Sox teammates "above the level of shock" when they found out about the final days of Charlie Haeger's life

The events that unfolded last week has Tracey asking how all this could occur.

“[Former teammate Kris Honel] told me it was basically above the level of shock,” Tracey said. “It shook him up. You kind of process it at the surface and then start going through all the memories and then start asking questions. It had probably been a year or so since I messaged him [on social media]. Your thoughts are was he struggling with something? Was there depression? What was going on, because he was such a happy-go-lucky guy?”

Haeger’s rise to the major leagues featured an inspiring story of perseverance and ingenuity thanks to one pitch – the knuckleball.

Having been drafted in the 25th round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft in 2001 out of Detroit Catholic Central High School in Michigan, Haeger had two subpar seasons for the team’s rookie-league club in Arizona.

He sat out the 2003 season, playing on the golf team at Madonna University in Michigan, pondering the possibility of giving up baseball completely.

Having fooled around with the knuckleball in summer-league ball during his high school days, he decided to ride that pitch as far as it would take him. He went 1-6 with a 5.18 ERA in 10 starts with the BriSox in the summer of 2004.