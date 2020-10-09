MLB: Ex-Bristol White Sox teammates "above the level of shock" when they found out about the final days of Charlie Haeger's life

J.D. Foust was sitting at his home in Ohio on Sunday when his cell phone buzzed with a notification from the ESPN app.
He did a double take after glancing at the screen as the headline on the news alert read: “Former MLB player Charles Haeger, sought in woman’s killing, found dead.”
Foust found out that Haeger, 37, was wanted on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in Friday’s fatal shooting of Danielle Breed at her apartment in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Haeger’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. Saturday on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon and he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman said.
“I had to look twice and then read it to make sure it was him,” Foust said. “I was just shocked.”
Foust had been a teammate and roommate of Haeger’s when both spent the summer of 2004 with the Appalachian League’s Bristol White Sox.
“He was a carefree and good guy – definitely laid back,” Foust said. “I roomed with him and [current Chicago White Sox pitcher] Gio Gonzalez in Bristol and there were no issues. There were never any signs of him being aggressive or anything.”
Sean Tracey pitched for the Bristol White Sox in 2002 – two years before Haeger – and the pitchers were roommates and teammates at a few minor league stops. Both made their MLB debuts for the Chicago White Sox in 2006.
The events that unfolded last week has Tracey asking how all this could occur.
“[Former teammate Kris Honel] told me it was basically above the level of shock,” Tracey said. “It shook him up. You kind of process it at the surface and then start going through all the memories and then start asking questions. It had probably been a year or so since I messaged him [on social media]. Your thoughts are was he struggling with something? Was there depression? What was going on, because he was such a happy-go-lucky guy?”
Haeger’s rise to the major leagues featured an inspiring story of perseverance and ingenuity thanks to one pitch – the knuckleball.
Having been drafted in the 25th round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft in 2001 out of Detroit Catholic Central High School in Michigan, Haeger had two subpar seasons for the team’s rookie-league club in Arizona.
He sat out the 2003 season, playing on the golf team at Madonna University in Michigan, pondering the possibility of giving up baseball completely.
Having fooled around with the knuckleball in summer-league ball during his high school days, he decided to ride that pitch as far as it would take him. He went 1-6 with a 5.18 ERA in 10 starts with the BriSox in the summer of 2004.
“I was just kind of getting back into the swing of things [that summer],” Haeger told the Bristol Herald Courier in a 2006 interview. “I hadn’t had much experience throwing a knuckleball and that was kind of a learning year for me, just kind of seeing what I could and couldn’t do. I was just adjusting to having the dirt back under my feet again.”
A game in which he threw seven shutout innings against the Elizabethton Twins was his highlight in a Bristol uniform.
“He was very outgoing and I remember him signing autographs for all the kids,” said Mahlon Luttrell, the longtime president/general manager of Bristol’s Appalachian League. “Just a regular guy. It’s a very tragic situation.”
Haeger reached the majors for the first time in 2006 and would appear in 34 big-league games over parts of five seasons with the Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I remember sometimes he’d carry around his nail kit, because as a knuckleballer you have to keep the fingernails perfect,” Tracey said. “He had nail files and nail hardener and we’d kind of joke that he was high maintenance like that.”
Haeger was supposed to spend the summer as the pitching coach for the Tennessee Smokies, the Class AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, before the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was so sorry to hear about the tragic events in [Arizona] last week,” said Bill Kinneberg, the pitching coach for the BriSox in 2004. “My condolences go out to Danielle’s family as well as the Haeger family. Charlie worked hard and beat the odds by making it and pitching in the big leagues. This just shows how fragile life is and the importance of mental health during this time of COVID. I feel so sorry for all involved.”
The responses were similar across the board as Haeger was a well-liked teammate among those with whom he crossed paths. Authorities in Arizona are still trying to piece together what transpired in the final horrific hours of Haeger’s life.
“I’m shocked and just taken aback,” said Evan Tartaglia, also a member of that 2004 Bristol White Sox team. “Charlie was a great guy and teammate – just one of the guys. Easy to talk to and get to know. … I know he was adamant about golf and was very close with his father. Very sad for everyone involved and prayers to the victim’s family and Charlie’s family.”
