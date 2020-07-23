It won’t have all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional opening day.
Instead of more than 40,000 spectators in the stands, there will be zero.
It’s occurring in late July instead of late March.
Yet, the significance and magnitude of tonight’s road game against the Chicago White Sox has not been diminished in any way for first-year Minnesota Twins hitting coach Edgar Varela.
“It will definitely be an emotional day,” Varela said in a telephone interview Tuesday night. “Not only for myself, but for my family. It’s a dream to represent my family on the biggest stage and it will be an honor to represent them while with a great organization, which I am grateful for giving me this opportunity.”
Bristol played a big part in the journey that has culminated in Varela making his own Major League Baseball coaching debut at the age of 39.
His first professional season came as a player with the Bristol White Sox in 2002 and he helped the club win the Appalachian League championship.
He returned to the rookie-level Appy League in 2014 and 2015 as manager of the Bristol Pirates and compiled a 51-82 record.
“I was grateful for the opportunity in Bristol,” Varela said. “I started my playing and managing careers there. To get to the top of the ladder, finding the joy in the journey to the top starts with the first step and Bristol was that for me.”
A 31st-round selection out of Long Beach State University 18 years ago, Varela hit .330 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs with the BriSox and was a sure-handed third baseman. That title team was managed by Nick Leyva and lost 13 of its first 18 games.
“We didn’t get off to the hottest start, but Leyva always kept us believing in ourselves,” Varela said. “He was caring for his players on and off the field and he was a teacher on the field. … He never detoured on what was important for a rookie-ball level player.”
Varela never advanced past the Class A level during his playing days and got into the coaching profession shortly after retiring. He passed on many of the same lessons he learned from Leyva while piloting the Bristol Pirates.
“Simply understanding them as humans and navigating the season for them was as important for me as competing and learning the game,” Varela said. “From playing under the lights for the first time, travel, food and living with the host families they’ve never met. All these examples are what you can’t lose sight of when at that level. That makes that first step on the ladder that much more important. It’s where foundation is built.”
While he never won an Appy League championship as a manager, he was a popular figure in the clubhouse. The California native speaks fluent Spanish and English.
“His biggest strength in leadership was his ability to be straightforward with you about your performance,” said ex-King University pitcher Cory Rhodes, who played with the BriBucs in 2014. “Even when you did bad, he’d leave you still feeling confident from the conversation. He would find the positives in tough situations, which would keep the team morale high even though we might not be playing well.”
The Minnesota Twins played well last season in going 101-61, winning the American League Central Division title and setting a MLB record with 307 home runs. Hitting coach Derek Shelton left to become the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates shortly after the season ended and Varela was hired in November to fill the vacancy.
Varela had spent the previous two seasons as Minnesota’s Minor League field coordinator.
Now, star sluggers such as Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler, Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario and Mitch Garver will be taking their cuts under his watchful eye.
Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli is an Appy League alum himself, having played for the Princeton Devil Rays in 2000.
How did Varela pass the time while big-league baseball was shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic?
Well, he did a lot of reading as “Generation Z Unfiltered,” “Leaders Eat Last,” and “Leadershift” were among those he perused.
Varela also spent quality time with his kids – 7-year-old Eli, 5-year-old Evan and 2-year-old Elliana.
“Shout out to our teachers,” Varela said. “It’s no joke.”
He stayed connected with the Twins coaching staff and players.
“The main objective since getting back with our players is simple,” Varela said. “In a different circumstance than usual, it’s important we as a staff provide and be available for our players’ needs at all times so they are well-prepared, confident in their abilities and ready to compete.”
Today, Varela will experience his first major MLB moment.
The guy who spent three summers in the twin cities of Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee, is now tutoring the Twins.
“I’m truly grateful to be a small part of such a great organization with special people from top to bottom,” Varela said.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
