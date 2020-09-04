MLB: Ed Goodson made his debut with Giants on Sept. 5, 1970

Goodson had once pretended he was Mays, Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams and other superstars of his youth while hitting railroad cinders with a bat on the tracks near his home in tiny Ivanhoe, Virginia.

He’d kept hitting at Fries High School and posted batting averages of .588, .585 and .591 over his final three prep seasons with a sweet swing.

He earned second-team All-American honors as a sophomore at East Tennessee State University and was selected by the Giants in the secondary phase of Major League Baseball’s June Amateur Draft.

Now, he was in a clubhouse featuring four future Hall of Famers in Mays (who Goodson said is “one of the finest human beings you could ever meet”), Willie McCovey, Gaylord Perry and Juan Marichal.

“A lot of the guys came over and were congratulating me and I was just in awe,” Goodson said. “Charlie Fox, the manager, comes over and welcomes me there. He then said, ‘You better get your stuff on, you’re starting the next game.’ I said, ‘What?’ and I started putting my uniform on and I’m about ready, look around and everybody’s out of the locker room and back on the field.