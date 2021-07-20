MLB DRAFT: Wagner’s son, Will, among 3 Mavericks taken in MLB Draft

Ethan Murray, Will Wagner and Adam Hackenberg made up the heart of the lineup for the Miller School baseball team in 2017 during the Mavericks’ run to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship.
The three former high school teammates recently accomplished another memorable milestone together when they were all selected during the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.
Murray, who played collegiately at Duke, was selected on Day 2 of the draft in the fifth round (147th overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers. The following day, Wagner (538th overall) and Hackenberg (545) were picked in the 18th round by the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox, respectively.
“I am ecstatic for this opportunity,” Murray said. “This has been a childhood dream of mine since I can remember. It was an honor to be picked in the top five rounds and I am ready to strive to reach my full potential in the coming years.”
Murray, Wagner and Hackenberg join a distinguished list of former Miller players to be drafted by Major League Baseball teams. Tanner Morris, another member of the Mavericks 2017 state championship team, was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by the Toronto Blue Jays (147th overall) after an impressive college career at Virginia. Connor Gillespie was a ninth-round pick (258th overall) by the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 after playing at VCU.
Miller Coach Billy Wagner has fond memories of that 2017 state championship team.
Morris was in his second season with the program after transferring from St. Anne’s-Belfield. Murray and Wagner had breakout campaigns and the addition of Hackenberg at catcher seemed to light a fire under the Mavericks.
Will Wagner is the son of Billy Wagner, the former Tazewell and Ferrum standout, who had a 16-year major league career as one of the top relief pitchers in the game.
“It became really easy to not have to coach,” Billy Wagner said. “The pieces just came together. Tanner started to mature. The missing piece was Adam Hackenberg, a bona fide catcher to handle your pitching staff. You put him back there and there was no running game in high school ball. The best thing I did was not coach.”
Wagner said the turning point in the 2017 season came during a tournament in South Carolina. With the offense sputtering, one of Wagner’s coaching friends suggested he change up his lineup, moving Hackenberg to the two-hole, just ahead of Will Wagner and Murray.
The rest, as they say, was history.
“That ended up being a nightmare [for teams],” Wagner said. “They just ended up taking off. They were easy to coach. The talent there was evident. My job was trying not to screw that up and let the guys play.”
Their intangibles also were off the charts.
“What stood out was their [baseball] IQ and they knew how to win,” Wagner said. “They didn’t have a huge ego and they were never talking about who was the best player or the most valuable. When you have a championship team, it’s about guys making the guys around them better. It was a fun situation to watch these guys grow.”
Murray agreed.
“It’s very unique to now have four guys from that 2017 state championship team playing professional baseball,” he said. “It’s a testament to how good baseball in Central Virginia is, and of course, how good of a job Coach Wagner has done at The Miller School of effectively preparing his players to excel at the college level and get them to pro ball.”
After standout college careers, Murray, Will Wagner and Hackenberg watched the draft with family and friends last week, waiting to hear their names called. While they waited, Murray, Hackenberg and Will Wagner kept tabs on each other.
“I was in close contact with Will and Adam throughout the draft,” Murray said. “We were all checking on each other, felt like every five minutes, to see if we had heard anything from teams.”
Murray called his draft day experience “low key.” He had talked to several teams throughout the draft process and his advisor called him 30 seconds before the Brewers selected him in the fifth round.
“It was a very special day,” he said. “My family and I sat around the television and watched each round, obviously, hoping for a phone call. I was so thankful to have my family around me. When I received the call, the look on their faces made the moment that much more special.”
Will Wagner and Hackenberg waited to late into Day 3 of the draft to hear their names called. The wait wasn’t just nerve-wracking for the players.
Billy Wagner and wife, Sarah, watched anxiously with Will and the rest of the family. Phone calls began coming in regularly in the fifth round from baseball folks gauging interest and signability, but no team immediately chose him.
“That was two days of hating baseball, the most frustrating ever,” Billy Wagner said. “Will’s sitting there going yes, yes, [I’ll sign] and people are saying what you expect them to hear and round after round nobody is picking you up.”
The wait was almost too much for the Wagners.
“I know me and his mom couldn’t take it anymore,” Wagner explained. “I was outside mowing and she was weeding, two things that we both hate to do.”
In fact, they didn’t find out Will was drafted until Will’s girlfriend called them to break the news that he had been selected by the Astros, the same team that had selected Billy 12th overall in the 1993 MLB Draft.
“It was an emotional moment when it’s something you can’t control,” Billy Wagner said. “As soon as it happened, we all were in tears. I don’t think we slept really good and I think we’re still trying to catch up.”
For Billy Wagner, to see his son drafted by the same organization that gave him his professional start in baseball was special.
“When I played, it was intense, because you didn’t have the draft to watch,” Wagner said. “I was very blessed to be taken in the first round. It was relieving, because you do have familiarity and I was just happy that he had the ability to go play and enjoy that next level.”
Seven picks later, Hackenberg was drafted by the Chicago White Sox. The Clemson catcher had worked out for a number of teams during the process, but the White Sox were not one of them.
“It’s usually the team that you don’t talk to that drafts you,” Billy Wagner said. “Nobody had spoken to any of these teams.”
Will Wagner and Hackenberg signed and are slated to repeat to their respective minor league camps in Florida for the first day of practice.
Murry expects to sign and start his career soon. He’s already spoken with Brewers officials and the plan is to use him primarily as a middle infielder.
He’s expected to join the Brewers’ minor league camp in Arizona to train. Depending on his workouts, he could potentially earn a promotion to the Low-A affiliate in Zebulon, North Carolina.
“I’ll be expected to play all over the field,” he said. “I feel like they will put my ability to be dynamic at many positions to full us. I am pumped about the opportunity to learn and develop into a player that can make an impact at any place my coaches choose to use me.”
As his former players begin their journey into professional baseball, Billy Wagner offered one final bit of advice that he learned during his years in the big leagues.
“You have to be very selfish about yourself and your craft and committing to all the sacrifices,” Wagner said. “As much as you want to be nice, you’re playing for paychecks. Handle your business and don’t take a day off.
“I’m really glad they all have this opportunity.”