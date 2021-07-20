MLB DRAFT: Wagner’s son, Will, among 3 Mavericks taken in MLB Draft

Their intangibles also were off the charts.

“What stood out was their [baseball] IQ and they knew how to win,” Wagner said. “They didn’t have a huge ego and they were never talking about who was the best player or the most valuable. When you have a championship team, it’s about guys making the guys around them better. It was a fun situation to watch these guys grow.”

Murray agreed.

“It’s very unique to now have four guys from that 2017 state championship team playing professional baseball,” he said. “It’s a testament to how good baseball in Central Virginia is, and of course, how good of a job Coach Wagner has done at The Miller School of effectively preparing his players to excel at the college level and get them to pro ball.”

After standout college careers, Murray, Will Wagner and Hackenberg watched the draft with family and friends last week, waiting to hear their names called. While they waited, Murray, Hackenberg and Will Wagner kept tabs on each other.

“I was in close contact with Will and Adam throughout the draft,” Murray said. “We were all checking on each other, felt like every five minutes, to see if we had heard anything from teams.”