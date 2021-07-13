MLB DRAFT: St. Louis Cardinals select East Carolina's Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) in 19th round, 571st overall

He played first base, third base, left field and designated hitter for the ECU Pirates and the Cardinals had him listed as a first baseman when they made the selection on Tuesday.

“Francisco really stands out for his hit tool,” said Aaron Fitt, a national writer for D1Baseball.com “It’s a simple, repeatable swing and he can drive the ball to all fields with authority. He has big raw power too, and I could envision him becoming an impact corner bat who hits for average, controls the strike zone and hits plenty of home runs in pro ball.

“The biggest question is where he profiles defensively, but I think he’s a better athlete than he’s given credit for, and I could see him holding his own as a left fielder. If not, he could hit enough for a first baseman.”

Stu Murray of CollegeBaseball365.com shared a similar sentiment in his scouting report of Francisco, who is listed at 6-foot and 211-pounds.