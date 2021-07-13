MLB DRAFT: St. Louis Cardinals select East Carolina's Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) in 19th round, 571st overall

Thomas Francisco rapped out 156 hits during his four years at Abingdon High School.
A total of 134 hits were produced by the bat-wielding prodigy over the past three seasons at East Carolina University.
So, it was in the cards that a Major League Baseball organization would eventually seek out the services of the superior slugger.
The St. Louis Cardinals did just that on Tuesday as they selected Francisco in the 19th round with the 571st overall pick during the third and final day of the MLB Amateur Draft.
The National League club made the announcement on the draft’s conference call around 2:15 p.m. as Francisco became the sixth AHS graduate to be selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and the first since Sam Rutter (46th round, Atlanta Braves) in 1990.
The 22-year-old Francisco was vacationing in Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he got the news.
“I’m down here with my family and recently went to the wedding of one of my best friends,” Francisco said. “I was in the living room of the place we’ve rented when I found out.”
Francisco still has eligibility remaining at ECU and has until Aug. 1 to reach terms with the Cardinals, but he said he is most likely going the pro route. Just for reference, the 571st pick received a $125,000 signing bonus in 2019 and $75,000 in 2018.
When he does sign, he’d depart for Florida as the Cardinals have a rookie-level Florida Complex League team in Jupiter and a Low-A squad in Palm Beach.
Peoria, Illinois (High-A), Springfield, Missouri (Double-A) and Memphis, Tennessee (Triple-A) are the localities of the organization’s other minor league affiliates.
“My older brother, Andrew, is a huge Cardinals fan and he was super excited,” Thomas Francisco said. “He had been wearing Cardinals stuff all weekend.”
Was Francisco getting antsy as the end neared in a three-day event that featured 20 rounds and 612 players?
“This whole draft process was really weird at times,” Francisco said. “You hear from different teams and there were certain times throughout the day where I thought I was going and then got passed over. I know God has a plan for my life and if I wouldn’t have gotten taken, I could always go back to ECU and that’s a great option. I’m just thankful the Cardinals selected me.”
Francisco homered 18 times and drove in 81 runs over the course of his collegiate career to go along with a sterling slash line of .348/.434/.532.
Even more impressively, he walked more times (49) than he struck out (47) in 457 plate appearances.
He played first base, third base, left field and designated hitter for the ECU Pirates and the Cardinals had him listed as a first baseman when they made the selection on Tuesday.
“Francisco really stands out for his hit tool,” said Aaron Fitt, a national writer for D1Baseball.com “It’s a simple, repeatable swing and he can drive the ball to all fields with authority. He has big raw power too, and I could envision him becoming an impact corner bat who hits for average, controls the strike zone and hits plenty of home runs in pro ball.
“The biggest question is where he profiles defensively, but I think he’s a better athlete than he’s given credit for, and I could see him holding his own as a left fielder. If not, he could hit enough for a first baseman.”
Stu Murray of CollegeBaseball365.com shared a similar sentiment in his scouting report of Francisco, who is listed at 6-foot and 211-pounds.
“The most impressive thing about Thomas is he can flat hit, and he’s shown that from the time he stepped on campus at ECU,” Murray said. “I first saw him as a freshman and noticed immediately the quality of his at-bats. He battles, he’s highly competitive, sees the ball well, and doesn’t give an inch at the plate. He’ll foul off pitcher’s pitches until he gets a better one to hit. Or he’ll simply take a walk. He also uses the whole field, and can go the other way with outside pitches. As such, he’s difficult to defend. In other words, a shift doesn’t work terribly well versus Francisco.”
The son of highly-successful Abingdon baseball coach Mark Francisco also has a mind for the game and an even-keeled approach. While overshadowed all season by teammates Gavin Williams (selected by the Cleveland Indians in the first round) and Connor Norby (taken by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round), Thomas Francisco was a reliable performer for head coach Cliff Godwin’s American Athletic Conference powerhouse.
“Above Franny being an impressive hitter and baseball player, Franny has such a love for the game which allows for him to handle all the difficulties baseball will throw at you physically and mentally with such ease,” said Ben Newton, a teammate of Francisco’s at East Carolina. “After watching him play for two years, he never once looked like he wasn’t enjoying the game.”
George Wythe High School and Virginia Intermont College graduate T.C. Calhoun lives in Abingdon and has been an area scout for the Cardinals since Sept. 2016. His territory includes Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and West Virginia, so he’s gotten plenty of looks at Francisco.
“Thomas was a guy I have seen since high school,” Calhoun said. “Watching him grow as a player and a young man was truly impressive. He got better every year and we are thrilled to get him in the 19th round. He has always been a hitter and I believe he will continue to do so in our organization. He has tremendous work ethic and makeup that will carry him a long way in our game.
“Our coaching staff should be thrilled to have him. The icing on the cake is drafting a player from Southwest Virginia and I think it just speaks to how this area can be overlooked at times, when in all reality there are quality players all around this region. We, the Cardinals, feel like we got one of the best.”
One of the best draft stories on Tuesday occurred in the 18th round when the Houston Astros selected Liberty University infielder Will Wagner.
That came 28 years after the franchise selected his dad, Billy Wagner, in the first round of the event. Billy Wagner starred at Tazewell High School and Ferrum College before embarking on a career that saw him spend 16 seasons in the majors as one of the game’s most dominant relief pitchers.
In its inaugural season as a collegiate wood-bat circuit, the Appalachian League had four players drafted.
Pitcher Jordan Leasure (University of Tampa) of the Elizabethton River Riders was the highest of those guys as he was nabbed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 14th round.
The Burlington Sock Puppets duo of Brendan Collins (UNC Greensboro, 17th round by the Washington Nationals) and Gabe Emmett (Folsom Lake College, 19th round by the L.A. Dodgers) also went, as did pitcher Malik Binns (Benedictine Mesa, 18th round by the Philadelphia Phillies) of the Kingsport Axmen.
Meanwhile, Francisco was still reflecting on a journey that began when he was 2-years-old and hitting the ball left-handed in the backyard of his grandmother Florence’s house.
Now, he’s gearing up to put on a Cardinals uniform and will get paid to unleash that powerful swing.
“There have been a lot of hours put in and my family has done so much for me I am glad they got to share the moment with me,” Francisco said. “It’s a great opportunity.”
Falcons in the Draft
The following is a look at Abingdon High School graduates who were selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. This list does not include Abingdon native Gail Harris, who played in the pre-draft era and spent 1955-1960 in the big leagues with the New York Giants and Detroit Tigers. Nor does it feature former AHS standout Trey Wilburn, who played in the minor leagues as an undrafted free agent:
1981: Brien Blakely, Third Baseman, Cincinnati Reds (17th round, 431st pick)
He did not sign with the Reds out of high school and his collegiate career took him to East Tennessee State University, Indian River Community College and Western Kentucky, but was not drafted again. He now works in the television industry in Charlotte, North Carolina.
1984: Jeff Necessary, Infielder/Outfielder, Pittsburgh Pirates (40th round, 810th pick)
Drafted following his senior season at AHS, he did not sign a professional contract and played at the University of Virginia and King College (now King University) and hit over .400 during his time with the Tornado. However, he was not drafted after his college career was complete.
1985: Trey McCall, Catcher, Philadelphia Phillies (1st round, 16th pick)
No local player coming directly out of high school has been drafted higher than McCall, who spurned a scholarship to the University of North Carolina to sign with the Phillies for a bonus of $92,500. McCall hit .202 with 15 home runs and 99 RBIs in five minor league seasons and is now the head baseball coach at Emory & Henry College.
1987: Mike Dockery, Pitcher, Oakland A’s (26th round, 667th pick)
Dockery went 9-3 with a 1.12 ERA and struck out 129 batters in 84 2/3 innings during his senior season at Abingdon after transferring from David Crockett. He played two seasons in the minor leagues thereafter and was 5-3 with three saves and a 4.44 ERA in 26 outings.
1990: Sam Rutter, Pitcher, Atlanta Braves (46th round, 1,180th pick)
He reported to the Gulf Coast League Braves after signing and one of his teammates there in Florida was first-round pick Chipper Jones. Rutter went 16-16 with a 3.72 ERA over the course of three seasons and 56 games in the Atlanta and Milwaukee Brewers farm systems.
2021: Thomas Francisco, First Baseman, St. Louis Cardinals (19th Round, 571st pick)
He hit .348 with 18 home runs and 81 RBIs in three seasons at East Carolina University, helping the Pirates win 104 games and reach the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament twice during his tenure.
