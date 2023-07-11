The Los Angeles Dodgers have a Northeast Tennessee pitcher on the cusp of the big leagues and the National League franchise drafted another hurler from the area on Monday.

Recent Grainger High School graduate Brady Smith was chosen in the third round (95th overall) to highlight the second day of the event.

A 6-foot-2, 170-pound right-hander who had signed with Virginia Tech, Smith was 4-3 with a 0.87 ERA this spring, striking out 101 batters, walking 21 and allowing 15 hits in 48 1/3 innings pitched. For his career, he racked up 322 Ks and a 0.81 ERA in 164 innings.

Showing his all-around skills and athleticism, he also hit .447 with five home runs and 32 RBIs.

Former Science Hill High School star Landon Knack was a second-round choice of the Dodgers in 2020 and is currently pitching for the club’s Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.

L.A. moved Knack to its taxi squad last week after Brusdar Graterol experienced some arm soreness but Graterol avoided the injured list and that put Knack’s potential MLB debut on hold.

While Knack is still waiting to take the ultimate step in his professional journey, Smith will soon start his.

The expected signing bonus for the 95th overall pick is $705,500.

“It’s awesome,” said Grainger coach Garrett Yates. “Very surreal to see it finally happen. Brady has worked towards this for a long time and for it to happen and him to be one of the top 100 picks is just really exciting and for him I’m sure makes everything he’s done and gave up to make it happen worth it.”

The scouts flocked to rural Rutledge, Tennessee – about a 90-minute from State Street in Bristol – to catch a glimpse of Smith.

“It never really fazed him,” Yates said. “It honestly affected us as a coaching staff and probably his teammates more than him. It was definitely an adjustment for him with having to deal with 20-25 scouts standing behind him in the bullpen every game, but after that first outing he really settled in and just did his thing. I know many high school kids deal with similar situations, but in a town like ours him handling the attention as well as he did is something I’ll never forget.”

In other words, this kid is unflappable.

“Brady is always the same,” said Grainger principal Chad Tate. “He never gets too high or too low. He has the perfect mindset to be a successful pitcher.”

Sullivan East took a 4-0 win over Grainger in the semifinals of the 2022 TSSAA Region 1-AAA tournament in Bluff City. Smith suffered the loss that day.

“Before we played them we got scouting reports that it was the hardest throwing kid we had seen all season,” said East coach Mike Breuninger. “I remember at practice the day before the game we cranked up the pitching machine and felt like we were ready. Well, we watched him warm up and it looked like his breaking ball was better than his fastball. We were able to scratch across a few runs. He struck out 11, but Tyson Mitchell for us struck them out 11 times too.”

Smith joins 2015 Grainger grad Trey Cabbage as notable draft picks who played for the Grizzlies. Cabbage went in the fourth round to the Minnesota Twins out of high school and is currently playing for the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

As of Monday, Cabbage was tied for the Pacific Coast League in home runs with 23.

The small community is known for its tomatoes, but it’s also harvesting baseball prospects.

“Obviously, not everyone will have the talent those two have,” Yates said. “But those guys have set a standard for what it takes to achieve your goals.”

When Smith signs the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Dodgers or the Low-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes would be a likely destination.

“I just want to add how proud I am of Brady,” Yates said. “He has represented Grainger County so well the last four years and he is a testament to doing things the right way and it is great to see his hard work pay off.”

---

Fifteen players who spent time in the Appalachian League have been selected through the first 10 rounds of the event.

Louisiana State University’s Ty Floyd of the 2021 Bristol State Liners was the highest Appy League alum picked as he went 38th overall to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Monday’s draftees who are Appy League alums: Tennessee’s Maui Ahuna (fourth round, San Francisco Giants, 2021 Burlington Sock Puppets), Riley Gowens of Illinois (ninth round, Atlanta Braves, 2021 Danville Otterbots), Troy’s Zach Fruit (ninth round, Baltimore Orioles, 2021 Greeneville Flyboys), Pepperdine’s Ryan Johnson (eighth round, Houston Astros, 2021 and 2022 Pulaski River Turtles), Boston College’s Joe Vetrano (fifth round, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2021 Johnson City Doughboys), Grand Canyon’s Zach Thornton (fifth round, New York Mets, 2022 Elizabethton River Riders), Grand Canyon’s Homer Bush Jr. (fourth round, San Diego Padres, 2021 Greeneville Flyboys), Missouri’s Austen Troesser (fourth round compensation pick, New York Mets, 2021 Greeneville Flyboys), Oklahoma State’s Marcus Brown (fifth round, Washington Nationals, 2021 Elizabethton River Riders), UCLA’s Kyle Karros (fifth round, Colorado Rockies, 2021 Greeneville Flyboys), Tennessee’s Andrew Lindsey (fifth round, Miami Marlins, 2022 Kingsport Axmen), Jackson Feltner of Morehead State (eighth round, Arizona Diamondbacks, 2022 Bluefield Ridge Runners), Avery Owusu-Asiedu from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (ninth round, Philadelphia Phillies, 2022 Elizabethton River Riders) and Xavier Meachem of North Carolina A&T (10th round, Miami Marlins, 2021 Burlington Sock Puppets).

---

Pitcher Corey Avant from NCAA Division II Wingate University went to the Oakland Athletics in the ninth round on Monday.

He pitched against South Atlantic Conference rivals Emory & Henry (a scoreless inning of work on March 4) and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (he yielded a ninth-inning RBI single to Nick Badgett of the Highland Cavaliers, but still polished off an 8-4 win on April 22) this spring. He earned a win against UVa-Wise during the 2022 season.

Avant spent part of his summer playing in the MLB Draft League for the State College Spikes, who are managed by former Bristol State Liners skipper Dave Trembley.