It’s been said time and time again in regards to small-town players with big-league dreams that if you’re good enough, professional baseball scouts will find you and brigades of birddogs have become accustomed to navigating the rural routes near a small school in Rutledge, Tennessee.

Recent Grainger High School graduate Brady Smith was chosen by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third round (95th overall) on Monday during the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft as the 6-foot-2, 170-pound right-handed pitcher figures to get a signing bonus in the $705,500 range.

His selection occurred eight years after Trey Cabbage of Grainger was taken in the fourth round by the Minnesota Twins after starring for the Grizzlies.

Cabbage currently plays for the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, and at last check was tied for the Pacific Coast League lead in home runs with 23.

Grainger County – about a 90-minute drive from State Street in Bristol – is best known for its bountiful tomato harvests, but it apparently grows some serious baseball talent as well.

“Words can’t describe how special it is to have two guys like that in such a small town,” said Grainger baseball coach Garrett Yates. “Both guys are just special people that come from great families and both sets of parents were great athletes in their own right. Obviously not everyone will have the talent those two have, but those guys have set a standard for what it takes to achieve your goals.”

They also have some old-school loyalty in an age when transfers have seemingly become as prevalent in high school sports as in college athletics.

Sure, it would have been easy for Smith to transfer to a perennial TSSAA powerhouse like Farragut or a private school such as Knoxville Catholic to gain more exposure, make more headlines and get a championship ring.

He opted instead to represent his hometown.

“I probably could have gone to another school, but I couldn’t imagine myself doing that,” Smith said in a telephone interview on Tuesday afternoon. “I have tons of friends here and I love Grainger County as a whole; it means the world to me. They’ve showed so much support and my teammates are all good dudes. We’re kind of like a family on the team. It wasn’t really that hard to stay.”

Smith was 4-3 with a 0.87 ERA this spring, striking out 101 batters, walking 21 and allowing 15 hits in 48 1/3 innings pitched. For his career, he racked up 322 Ks and crafted a 0.81 ERA in 164 innings.

Showing his athleticism, he also hit .447 with five home runs and 32 RBIs in 2023.

Officials from the Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals had been in contact with Smith the most, but his father received a text from his agent on Monday that the Dodgers were going to call his name.

“We watched it on TV and just went crazy when it was announced,” Smith said. “I’ve been celebrating the last couple of days and it’s a dream come true.”

He’ll eschew a scholarship from Virginia Tech to turn pro.

“It’s awesome,” Yates said. “Very surreal to see it finally happen. Brady has worked towards this for a long time and for it to happen and him to be one of the top 100 picks is just really exciting and for him and I’m sure makes everything he’s done, and gave up to make it happen, worth it.”

An East Coast Pro showcase event helped Smith get on the national map and guys with radar guns and notepads soon started showing up at Grainger games.

“It never really fazed him,” Yates said. “It honestly affected us as a coaching staff and probably his teammates more than him. It was definitely an adjustment for him with having to deal with 20-25 scouts standing behind him in the bullpen every game, but after that first outing he really settled in and just did his thing. I know many high school kids deal with similar situations, but in a town like ours him handling the attention as well as he did is something I’ll never forget.”

This kid doesn’t get rattled.

“Brady is always the same,” said Grainger principal Chad Tate. “He never gets too high or too low. He has the perfect mindset to be a successful pitcher.”

Sullivan East recorded a 4-0 win over Grainger in the semifinals of the 2022 TSSAA Region 1-AAA tournament in Bluff City.

“Before we played them we got scouting reports that it was the hardest throwing kid we had seen all season,” said East coach Mike Breuninger. “I remember at practice the day before the game we cranked up the pitching machine and felt like we were ready. Well, we watched him warm up and it looked like his breaking ball was better than his fastball. We were able to scratch across a few runs. He struck out 11, but Tyson Mitchell for us struck them out 11 times too.”

The success of Smith and Cabbage has been a source of pride and they will be forever connected.

“Coach Yates played with Trey and coached Brady so I think that is pretty neat as well,” Tate said. “Small-town USA at its best.”

There’s more.

“I don’t know Trey personally, but he graduated with my sister and his dad coached my dad in high school,” Smith said. “We’ve been talking to Trey’s dad feeling it out and how things went down with him.”

Former Science Hill High School star Landon Knack was a second-round choice of the Dodgers in 2020 and is currently pitching for the club’s Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. L.A. moved Knack to its taxi squad last week after Brusdar Graterol experienced some arm soreness, but Graterol avoided the injured list and that put Knack’s potential MLB debut on hold.

While Knack is waiting to take the ultimate step in his professional journey, Smith will soon start his.

He continues a trend as well.

Outfielder Gavin Cross from Bristol was a first-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals a year ago, while pitcher Jacob Watters from Bland County, Virginia – a community even smaller than Grainger – went in the fourth round to the Oakland Athletics and is currently pitching at the High-A level.

Elizabethton’s Evan Carter was selected 50th overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2020 MLB Draft and is now the sixth-best prospect in the game according to Baseball America.

“We’ve got a lot of good baseball players in Northeast Tennessee and a number of kids that have gotten drafted the last few years,” said Breuninger, whose former standouts include current Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Hunter Stratton. “I definitely like our area.”

If you’re good enough, professional baseball scouts will find you as Brady Smith can attest.

“I just want to add how proud I am of Brady,” Yates said. “He has represented Grainger County so well the last four years and he is a testament to doing things the right way and it is great to see his hard work pay off.”

***

East Tennessee State University pitcher Austin Emener was selected in the 16th round (472nd overall) by the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

The Macon, Georgia, native was 2-4 with a 5.40 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings this past season for ETSU after transferring from North Alabama.

***

A total of 30 players who spent time in the Appalachian League were selected in the 20-round MLB Draft.

While not the numbers garrulous MLB Network broadcaster Harold Reynolds wildly predicted when the league morphed from a professional rookie league to a collegiate wood-bat circuit in 2021 – Reynolds shilled that as many as half of the players in the Appy League would reach the big leagues – it’s still a solid number.

Louisiana State University pitcher Ty Floyd of the 2021 Bristol State Liners was the highest Appalachian League alum picked as the College World Series hero went 38th overall to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The following is a look at some other guys who were drafted with ties to the Appy League:

- — Tennessee’s Maui Ahuna (fourth round, San Francisco Giants, 2021 Burlington Sock Puppets)

- — Grand Canyon’s Homer Bush Jr. (fourth round, San Diego Padres, 2021 Greeneville Flyboys)

- — Missouri’s Austen Troesser (fourth round compensation pick, New York Mets, 2021 Greeneville Flyboys)

- — Boston College’s Joe Vetrano (fifth round, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2021 Johnson City Doughboys)

- — Grand Canyon’s Zach Thornton (fifth round, New York Mets, 2022 Elizabethton River Riders)

- — Oklahoma State’s Marcus Brown (fifth round, Washington Nationals, 2021 Elizabethton River Riders)

- — UCLA’s Kyle Karros (fifth round, Colorado Rockies, 2021 Greeneville Flyboys)

- — Tennessee’s Andrew Lindsey (fifth round, Miami Marlins, 2022 Kingsport Axmen)

- — Pepperdine’s Ryan Johnson (eighth round, Houston Astros, 2021 and 2022 Pulaski River Turtles)

- — Jackson Feltner of Morehead State (eighth round, Arizona Diamondbacks, 2022 Bluefield Ridge Runners)

- — Riley Gowens of Illinois (ninth round, Atlanta Braves, 2021 Danville Otterbots)

- — Troy’s Zach Fruit (ninth round, Baltimore Orioles, 2021 Greeneville Flyboys)

- — Avery Owusu-Asiedu from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (ninth round, Philadelphia Phillies, 2022 Elizabethton River Riders)

- — Xavier Meachem of North Carolina A&T (10th round, Miami Marlins, 2021 Burlington Sock Puppets).

- — Rutgers pitcher Drew Conover (11th round, Oakland Athletics, 2021 Princeton WhistlePigs)

- — UNC Wilmington hurler Brett Banks (11th round, New York Mets, 2021 Johnson City Doughboys)

- — Pitcher Bryson Hammer from Dallas Baptist (12th round, Colorado Rockies, 2021 Burlington Sock Puppets)

- — LSU outfielder Brayden Jobert (12th round, St. Louis Cardinals, 2021 Bluefield Ridge Runners)

- — Kansas State infielder Brady Day (12th round, Atlanta Braves, 2021 Princeton WhistlePigs)

- — Xavier pitcher Ethan Bosacker (13th round, Kansas City Royals, 2021 Johnson City Doughboys)

- — Outfielder Caleb Hobson of Tennessee-Martin (13th round, Colorado Rockies, 2022 Johnson City Doughboys and 2022 Pulaski River Turtles)

- — Southern Illinois-Edwardsville slugger Caleb Orf (13th round, Toronto Blue Jays, 2022 Elizabethton River Riders)

- — San Diego State pitcher T.J. Fondtain (14th round, Tampa Bay Rays, 2022 Pulaski River Turtles)

- — UCLA catcher Darius Perry (15h round, Colorado Rockies, 2021 Greeneville Flyboys)

- — UNC Charlotte hurler Donye Evans (16th round, Detroit Tigers, 2021 Johnson City Doughboys)

- — Third baseman Caleb Cali from Arkansas (16th round, Seattle Mariners, 2021 Danville Otterbots)

- — Eastern Michigan pitcher Luke Russo (16th round, Philadelphia Phillies, 2021 Greeneville Flyboys)

- — Pima Community College pitcher Anthony Imhoff (18th round, Chicago White Sox, 2021 Kingsport Axmen)

- — Colorado Mesa hurler Kannon Handy (19th round, Colorado Rockies, 2021 Burlington Sock Puppets)

***

NCAA Division II powers Wingate and North Greenville each had two players selected.

Pitcher Corey Avant from Wingate was highest of that quartet as he went to the Oakland Athletics in the ninth round on Monday.

He pitched against South Atlantic Conference rivals Emory & Henry (a scoreless inning of work on March 4) and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (he yielded a ninth-inning RBI single to Nick Badgett of the Highland Cavaliers, but still polished off an 8-4 win on April 22). He earned a win against UVa-Wise during the 2022 season.

Avant spent part of his summer playing in the MLB Draft League for the State College Spikes, who are managed by former Bristol State Liners skipper Dave Trembley.

Pitcher Mitch Farris of Wingate went in the 14th round to the Atlanta Braves. He allowed one run in seven innings in a win over E&H on March 3 and beat UVa-Wise on April 21 after allowing two runs over eight innings.

Pitcher Michael Rodriguez (18th round, San Francisco Giants) and shortstop Jalen Vasquez (20th round, Baltimore Orioles) were North Greenville’s picks.

Rodriguez tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings in two appearances against King University in 2023, while Vasquez was 2-for-8 with three RBIs in a doubleheader against the Tornado in Bristol in mid-March.

***

Team USA’s College National Baseball squad played a series of intrasquad games at Appalachian League ballparks in the summer of 2021, including a stop at DeVault Stadium in Bristol.

Of the team’s 45-man roster, 40 of those guys have been drafted since suiting up in those exhibition games and two others – Harvard pitcher Adam Stone and Arizona State slugger Ethan Long – signed with MLB organizations as undrafted free agents.

LSU teammates Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, the first two players selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, were among the many stars on the Collegiate National squad.