Ty Floyd pitched in just three games for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners in the summer of 2021, but he left quite an impression on those around him in his brief time with the club.

“After watching him pitch his first few outings in Bristol I knew he was different,” said Tate Kight, Bristol’s first baseman that season. “He didn’t go up there just to try and throw strikes, he was trying to pick apart batters, play off their weaknesses and maximize his strengths.”

Since bidding adieu to the Appy League, Floyd became one of the NCAA’s best hurlers, a College World Series hero for the Louisiana State University Tigers and was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 38th overall pick in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on Sunday.

Floyd arrived in Bristol two years ago with little fanfare after a decent freshman season at LSU.

“He came highly recommended to me from LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn, who had been my bullpen coach in Baltimore,” said Dave Trembley, Bristol’s manager that summer and a former skipper of the American League’s Orioles. “He had ability to repeat his delivery, had command and life on his fastball. The secondary pitches needed improvement, but Ty had a good work ethic and the ability to retain.”

Floyd did not get a decision and had a 3.00 ERA in his three starts with the State Liners.

“Ty was a guy you could tell was projectable,” said Ray Berry, a Chilhowie High School graduate who pitches at King University and played two summers with the State Liners. “He was able to have simple mechanics and throw up in the zone. Guys who can throw up in the zone at a younger age can develop into guys who have some electric swing-and-miss stuff covering the other quadrants of the strike zone. His development has been pretty awesome to see.”

Floyd struck out 14, walked eight and allowed just two hits over the course of nine innings with the State Liners. He crafted three hitless innings in one particular start against Johnson City at DeVault Stadium.

“Ty was a great guy to play with and he is obviously extremely talented,” Berry said. “I remember watching him throw for the first time and being really impressed with how smooth and repeatable his mechanics were and the ball just flying out of his hand. He was also a big student of the game and just a good guy to talk baseball with.”

Kight remembers another skill the ace possessed.

“Ty has one of the fastest right-handed pickoffs to first base I’ve seen,” Kight said. “The first time I played behind Ty, I was holding a runner on base and the sun was setting directly behind Ty’s head from my angle. He picked off and I never saw the ball. It just somehow went directly into my glove.”

Kight formed a fast friendship with the low-key Floyd.

“I got to know Ty pretty good. We’re both from Georgia and he actually played against my cousin in a high school state championship series,” Kight said. “But Ty is an A-plus human being from top to bottom. He is extremely humble and I am so glad to see him get all the recognition he deserves. It’s people like him that I really enjoy to see succeed in life.”

Berry picked up something from Floyd.

“I remember being in the dugout in Pulaski with Ty and he introduced me to having a ball in your hand as much as possible and spinning it,” Berry said. “It seemed like that guy always had a ball in his hand and was snapping his fingers to work on his spin.”

Many of Floyd’s former Bristol teammates were tuned in and amped up while watching the pitcher strike out 17 Florida batters over nine innings in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals last month. The Tigers won that game and eventually won the national title.

“The 17-strikeout performance definitely belongs in the conversation of one of the most competitive pitching performances Omaha has ever seen,” Berry said. “The fact that Florida punched back and scored some runs, but he just stayed in his groove and pounded the zone was what impressed me. He had very good stuff against them and he just let it loose and was successful.”

Floyd became the second player in the modern era of the State Liners to be picked in the MLB Amateur Draft and the highest Appy League player selected since the circuit underwent the transformation from rookie-ball to a collegiate wood-bat league in 2021.

Paul Gervase, who also pitched at LSU and for Bristol in 2021, was selected by the New York Mets in the 12th round of last year’s event and is 1-2 with three saves and a 1.04 ERA in 21 outings this season for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.

Right-handed pitcher Brady Smith from Grainger High School in Rutledge, Tennessee, was chosen in the third round (95th overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday as the draft resumed. He is a Virginia Tech commit.