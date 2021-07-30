 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB: Detroit Tigers trade Daniel Norris to Milwaukee Brewers
0 comments

MLB: Detroit Tigers trade Daniel Norris to Milwaukee Brewers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
norris

Former Science Hill star Daniel Norris has a new home with the Milwaukee Brewers.

 The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — The National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers made another move Friday to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Reese Olson.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Friday, two days after the team added All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old Norris is 1-3 with one save and a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season, but the Science Hill High School graduate has pitched much better lately. He hasn’t allowed a run or a hit over his last five outings.

Norris has struck out 40 batters in 36 2/3 innings. Left-handed hitters are batting just .200 against him.

The move occurred six years to the day that the Tigers acquired Norris in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. He pitched in 139 games for Detroit and hit a memorable home run against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in 2015.

Over the course of his eight-season MLB career, Norris is 19-34 with a 4.57 ERA over the course of 149 appearances and 490 2/3 innings.

The southpaw will be a free agent when the season concludes.

Norris will become the third local player to suit up for Milwaukee, following first baseman Kevin Barker (1999, 2000) and relief pitcher Justin Grimm (2020), both of whom starred at Virginia High.

The Brewers head into a weekend series at Atlanta with a seven-game lead in their division.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit Lions embrace being underdogs in 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Fall football returns to Virginia with official start of practice
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Fall football returns to Virginia with official start of practice

  • Updated

The last high school football game played in far Southwest Virginia took place on April 24 as the Union Bears dropped a decision to eventual state champion Appomattox on a soggy Saturday afternoon at Bullitt Park in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals.

Ninety-six days later, Union will be among the gridiron teams across the Commonwealth beginning preparations for another season and more importantly, a normal season. VHSL football practice can officially commence on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Zack Moore, Union
Sports News

BOYS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Zack Moore, Union

Zack Moore’s most recent game as a high school boys basketball coach occurred on Feb. 21 and it was a contest that will be remembered perpetually around these parts as his Union Bears played about as well as a squad can play in collecting a 62-47 victory over East Rockingham in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts