MLB: Detroit Tigers trade Daniel Norris to Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers made another move Friday to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Reese Olson.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Friday, two days after the team added All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 28-year-old Norris is 1-3 with one save and a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season, but the Science Hill High School graduate has pitched much better lately. He hasn’t allowed a run or a hit over his last five outings.
Norris has struck out 40 batters in 36 2/3 innings. Left-handed hitters are batting just .200 against him.
The move occurred six years to the day that the Tigers acquired Norris in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. He pitched in 139 games for Detroit and hit a memorable home run against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in 2015.
Over the course of his eight-season MLB career, Norris is 19-34 with a 4.57 ERA over the course of 149 appearances and 490 2/3 innings.
The southpaw will be a free agent when the season concludes.
Norris will become the third local player to suit up for Milwaukee, following first baseman Kevin Barker (1999, 2000) and relief pitcher Justin Grimm (2020), both of whom starred at Virginia High.