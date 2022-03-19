MLB: Daniel Norris signs with Chicago Cubs

MESA, Ariz. — Daniel Norris has a new home as the Chicago Cubs announced on Saturday they had signed the left-handed pitcher to a one-year contract.

Norris’ contract is worth $1.75 million and the former Science Hill High School star can earn up to $2 million in incentives.

Norris played for Detroit and Milwaukee last year, going 2-3 with a 6.16 ERA in 56 games.

Norris, who turns 29 on April 25, was selected by Toronto in the second round of the 2011 amateur draft and made his big league debut with the Blue Jays in 2014.

He is 20-34 with a 4.65 ERA in 167 major league games, including 83 starts.

Perhaps his most memorable moment as a major leaguer occurred at Wrigley Field in 2015 while with Detroit when he hit a home run off Jon Lester in what was the first plate appearance of his professional career.

He has a 7.11 ERA in just two outings at Wrigley Field.

Norris becomes the latest local guy to pitch for the Cubs.

Justin Grimm (Virginia High) was a valuable member of the club from 2013-17 and won a World Series ring with Chicago in 2016.

Dungannon, Virginia, native Dave Hillman (1955-59) and Mountain City, Tennessee’s own Clyde “Hardrock” Shoun (1935-37) also pitched for the Cubs.