MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) will start for the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of historic twinbill today against the Reds
MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) will start for the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of historic twinbill today against the Reds

Marlins Tigers Baseball

Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris watches a pitch to a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit on May 22, 2019. 

 Paul Sancya/AP

The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds are set to play Major League Baseball’s first doubleheader scheduled for seven-inning games on Sunday in order to make up a rainout and former Science Hill High School star Daniel Norris will be a part of it.

Detroit plans to start right-hander Rony Garcia, in the first game and Norris in the second.

It was announced on July 9 that Norris tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and he began the season on the injured list. This will be the first MLB start of 2020 for the left-hander, who is 15-30 with a 4.54 ERA in 97 games (82 starts) over the course of his first six big-league seasons.

Sunday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

The new seven-inning doubleheader rule was announced Friday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association, saying it would start Saturday and was an effort to promote player health and safety.

Minor leagues have previously had the option of shortening one or both games of a doubleheader to seven scheduled innings.

The start of Saturday’s game was moved up five hours in an attempt to beat a forecast calling for a wet evening, but steady rain arrived during the national anthem. The game never got started and was called after a 55-minute wait, angering Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer.

Bauer criticized the decision to move the first pitch from 6:10 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. as well as the late decision to delay the game.

“You let starters get hot for the game and then delay it 8 minutes before game time,” he tweeted. “Never in my ten year career have I seen something so amateur. Not in the minor leagues. Not in the big leagues. Never saw it even in college.”

“So you can read the radar 24 hours in advance to know you need to move the game up 5 hours the next day but you can’t read it 30 minutes in advance to know there’s a massive cell coming and you need to delay it before the starters throw for the day?” he also tweeted.

