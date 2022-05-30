MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) suffers loss for Cubs

From Staff & Wire Reports
CHICAGO — Luis Urías lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-6 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader on Monday.
With the score 4-4, Mike Brosseau singled off Daniel Norris (0-3) with two outs and Kolten Wong walked. Urías hit a 3-2 slider for a drive that barely made it over the ivy, his fifth homer this season.
“The last at-bat, when I hit the homer, I was just trying to stay short to the ball and I got a good pitch to hit,” Urías said. “I hit it good.”
Norris worked two innings as the Science Hill High School graduate's ERA swelled from 4.80 to 5.82.
Two of his three losses this season have come against the Brewers, who he played for last season.
Milwaukee trailed 4-2 before Tyrone Taylor’s two-run homer in the sixth off Matt Swarmer tied the score on a warm afternoon with the wind blowing out.
Jace Peterson lofted a long solo drive for Milwaukee, which won its second straight and dealt the Cubs a second straight loss.
Swarmer and Milwaukee’s Ethan Small made their big league debuts. It marked the first time in Brewers history that both starters made their debuts and the first for the Cubs since 1944.
