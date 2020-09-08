MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) reached a milestone on Monday for the Detroit Tigers

Daniel Norris of the Detroit Tigers reached a milestone on Labor Day.
The former Science Hill High School star recorded his 400th career big-league strikeout on Monday afternoon in his team’s loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Norris struck out Byron Buxton swinging to begin the fourth inning to record No. 400. The left-hander is in his seventh MLB season.
It was a tough day for Norris, who entered the game with one out and the bases loaded in the third inning and allowed a three-run double to Eddie Rosario that bounced off the first-base bag. All three runs were charged to starting pitcher Michael Fulmer.
Norris allowed one run on four hits in 3 2/3 innings, while walking one and striking out two. He has a 2.57 ERA.
