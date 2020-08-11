MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) posts first win of 2020 for Detroit Tigers

DETROIT — Daniel Norris pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the win and JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning as the Detroit Tigers breezed to their fourth straight victory, 5-1 over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.
Norris (1-1, 4.91 ERA) held the White Sox off the board in the fourth and fifth innings, as he allowed one hit, did not issue a walk and registered two strikeouts in his second outing of 2020.
It was the Science Hill High School graduate’s first MLB win since July 31, 2019 and the 16th of his seven-year big-league career.
Norris pulled off an impressive defensive play to end the fourth inning after a hard-hit ball off the bat of Danny Mendick ricocheted off the left knee of Detroit first baseman C.J. Cron.
Norris made an acrobatic play, hustling over to retrieve the ball and retiring Mendick with a diving tag while Cron lay on the ground in pain.
Niko Goodrum homered and had four hits for the Tigers, who handed Chicago its fifth loss in six games.
“Everyone's getting better, at least on one thing each day," Goodrum said. "I used those four days to just reflect on what I was doing well and what I can improve on.”
The Tigers improved to 9-5 on the year after losing 114 games in 2019.
Detroit was up 3-1 in the seventh when center fielder Adam Engel went for a lunging catch on a sinking liner by Jones. Engel missed, and it’s a long way out to the wall in center field at Comerica Park. Jones circled the bases and scored standing up for a two-run homer, his fifth of the season.
Michael Fulmer pitched three scoreless innings for Detroit and Norris worked two. Gregory Soto went 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief.
Dallas Keuchel (2-2) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.
Detroit’s Jeimer Candelario slapped a double down the right-field line to bring home the first run in the fourth. Goodrum hit a solo shot in the sixth, and Victor Reyes added a run-scoring single in the seventh.
Chicago’s only run came in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Engel.
