MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) picks up first win of the 2021 season for the Detroit Tigers
MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) picks up first win of the 2021 season for the Detroit Tigers

Twins Tigers Baseball

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Norris throws during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Detroit.

 Carlos Osorio

From Staff & Wire Reports

DETROIT — Daniel Norris got his first win of the 2021 season as the Detroit Tigers took a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

The former Science Hill High School star combined with three other pitches on a two-hit shutout.

José Ureña started for the Tigers and pitched three innings of two-hit ball before departing due right groin tightness.

Norris (1-3, 6.48 ERA) then retired all six batters he faced and punctuated the outing by striking out Max Kepler and Ben Rortvedt. It was his finest performance of the season thus far as he needed just 22 pitches to mow down the Twins.

It also marked the southpaw’s first MLB win since Sept. 1, 2020.

“This was huge,” Norris said. “That series back before the break, that hurt. It stung a bit because we’d been playing so well and we wanted to finish the first half on a high note. But they play good ball and they battle. So today was big to get that win and stop the bleeding a little bit.”

Kyle Funkhouser struck out the side in the sixth and Gregory Soto worked the seventh for his eighth save.

“Obviously, we needed our bullpen to pitch well and I think they wanted to prove something,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “All three guys came in and were great.”

Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer for the lone run for the Tigers.

The Twins were shut out for the fourth time this season. They swept a four-game home series from Detroit prior to the All-Star break.

The teams were supposed to play a doubleheader on Friday, but it was postponed due to inclement weather.

Minnesota left-hander Charlie Barnes (0-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings of four-hit ball in his big league debut. He was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul.

Grossman connected for his third career leadoff homer.

Detroit put two runners on in the fourth and three in the fifth but failed to build on its lead.

