MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) notched his first career MLB save on Tuesday night

“It doesn’t get too much more difficult than that,” Baldelli said. “These are games that we had opportunities to do it in a much cleaner fashion. The loss today, it stings a lot.”

NOTEWORTHY SLAMS

According to Stats Perform, Garver and Haase are the first opposing catchers to hit grand slams in the same game in MLB history.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Tigers have hit game-tying, ninth-inning homers in back-to-back games for the first time since Aug. 30-31, 1957.

Since coming off the injured list on July 19, Garver is 5 for 14 with two doubles, three homers and seven RBI. The 2019 Silver Slugger-winning catcher has five homers in his last 16 games.

ONE THAT GOT AWAY

Rookie Akil Baddoo also homered for Detroit. The former Twins draft pick who was acquired in the Rule 5 draft in December, Baddoo is hitting .326 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 12 games against Minnesota this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM