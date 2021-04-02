MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) has scoreless outing for Tigers on Opening Day

Daniel Norris (Science Hill) pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon in their 3-2 Opening Day victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Norris, a left-hander, allowed one hit, walked one and registered a strikeout to begin his eighth season in the major leagues.

Taking over for Jose Cisneros with two outs in the seventh inning, Norris got an inning-ending strikeout of Ben Gamel.

In the eighth inning with the Tigers leading 3-0, Norris walked Jose Ramirez and issued a single to Eddie Rosario. However, he escaped the jam as Franmil Reyes bounced into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Norris was the first local guy to pitch in a MLB opening-day game since Justin Grimm (Virginia High) did so for the Kansas City Royals on March 29, 2018.