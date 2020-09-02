MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) gets win for Tigers; Justin Grimm (Virginia High) released by Brewers

Daniel Norris had another quality relief outing for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.
The former Science Hill High School ace pitched 2 1/3 innings of one-run ball to pick up the win in his squad’s 12-1 beatdown of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Norris (3-1, 2.60 ERA) yielded four hits and struck out five with the lone run coming on a homer by Christian Yelich, the first longball the left-hander had allowed this season.
Norris gave up three straight singles to load the bases with one out in the sixth. He was lifted for Bryan Garcia, who escaped the jam unscathed
Victor Reyes had four hits and five RBIs as the Tigers won their sixth straight.
Surprising Detroit moved back above .500 at 17-16, but it lost starting outfielder JaCoby Jones to a fractured left hand. Jones was hit by a pitch from Phil Bickford in the eighth inning in the reliever's big league debut.
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season. Jones is hitting .268 with five homers, 14 RBIs and an .849 OPS in 97 at-bats.
Jones’ injury put a damper on a nice night for the Tigers’ pursuit of their first playoff ap-pearance since 2014. Detroit lost a combined 310 games over the last three seasons, in-cluding a 47-114 finish in 2019.
__________
Justin Grimm was released by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
The former Virginia High star had been designated for assignment by the club on Aug. 28 after compiling a 17.36 ERA over the course of four relief outings for the team.
An eight-year MLB veteran, Grimm has appeared in 310 regular-season games with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee.
