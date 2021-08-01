MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) does well in debut for Brewers on Saturday night

From Staff & Wire Reports
Daniel Norris made his debut for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night and it was a success.
Norris needed just five pitches to retired both Atlanta Braves batters he faced in his initial outing with the National League club.
Acquired by Milwaukee in a trade the previous day with Detroit, the former Science Hill High School ace pitcher retired Stephen Vogt on a groundout and struck out Abraham Almonte to end the sixth inning.
The eighth-year pro is pitching for a NL team for the first time after previously playing for Toronto and Detroit.
