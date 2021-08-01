 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) does well in debut for Brewers on Saturday night
0 comments

MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) does well in debut for Brewers on Saturday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brewers Braves Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Daniel Norris (32) receives ball from manager Craig Counsell (30) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. 

 Hakim Wright Sr.

Daniel Norris made his debut for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night and it was a success.

Norris needed just five pitches to retired both Atlanta Braves batters he faced in his initial outing with the National League club.

Acquired by Milwaukee in a trade the previous day with Detroit, the former Science Hill High School ace pitcher retired Stephen Vogt on a groundout and struck out Abraham Almonte to end the sixth inning.

The eighth-year pro is pitching for a NL team for the first time after previously playing for Toronto and Detroit.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit Lions embrace being underdogs in 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Fall football returns to Virginia with official start of practice
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Fall football returns to Virginia with official start of practice

  • Updated

The last high school football game played in far Southwest Virginia took place on April 24 as the Union Bears dropped a decision to eventual state champion Appomattox on a soggy Saturday afternoon at Bullitt Park in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals.

Ninety-six days later, Union will be among the gridiron teams across the Commonwealth beginning preparations for another season and more importantly, a normal season. VHSL football practice can officially commence on Thursday.

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: The first look; West Ridge finally gets opportunity to see and touch the new football home of the Wolves
Sports News

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: The first look; West Ridge finally gets opportunity to see and touch the new football home of the Wolves

  • Updated

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – It will be hard to top Eli Topping’s first look at the West Ridge High School football field.

It came on Thursday morning during the Wolves’ first-ever fall sports media day. It was also the first time most of them had ever seen their new home.

“I have not [been here],” said Topping, a former Sullivan South student, who is now a senior running back and linebacker for the Wolves. “I have seen pictures of it, but this is awesome, this has exceeded my expectations. I have been dying to get out there, this place is just beautiful.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts