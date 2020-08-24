MLB: Daniel Norris (Science Hill) continues to pitch well in relief, notches win for Tigers in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Tarik Skubal and Science Hill High School graduate Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball, Miguel Cabrera drove in two and the Detroit Tigers hit three homers to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Sunday.
Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run homer and Niko Goodrum and Grayson Greiner had solo shots for the Tigers, who won for the second time in the three-game series after losing their previous 20 games to Cleveland.
“We obviously knew about the streak thing coming in here, so to win this series is huge,” said Norris, who worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings. “Tarik threw really well today and I was pretty amped up to keep it going for him.”
César Hernández belted his 12th career leadoff home run for the Indians. Greg Allen hit a three-run homer in the ninth off closer Joe Jiménez before José Cisnero recorded the final two outs for his first save.
“Jiménez misfired all over the place,” Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I know he needs more time on the field, but you have to come into every game ready to pitch.”
Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco (2-3) allowed four runs in a season-low 3 1/3 innings, surrendering homers to Goodrum and Bonifacio in the fourth. Greiner’s blast came off Logan Allen in the sixth.
“I don’t know what happened the second time through the lineup,” Carrasco said. “It turned on me pretty quickly.”
Skubal made his second big league start and allowed a leadoff homer for the second time, but settled in to strike out five over 2 1/3 innings. The Tigers’ prized left-handed prospect was pulled after 69 pitches.
Norris (2-1) followed and struck out four while allowing two hits. The 27-year-old left-hander has a 2.77 ERA in five games this season, but reiterated that he prefers to start.
“I came out with two runners on base and Norris picked me up big-time,” Skubal said. “He just kept dealing for the next few innings.”
Cabrera had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a run-scoring single in the sixth, giving him 1,707 RBIs to tie Adrián Beltré for 21st on the career list. David Ortiz is 20th with 1,768.
First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. managed the Indians for the 17th time this season with Terry Francona recovering from a medical procedure for a gastrointestinal ailment. The 61-year-old underwent the procedure Friday at Cleveland Clinic.
“I texted Tito and he said it’s been a tough road for him,” Gardenhire said. “This has been a hard year. It’s not easy. That’s about the whole way I can put it.”
Nationals 9, Marlins 3
WASHINGTON — Aníbal Sánchez pitched seven effective innings, Trea Turner drove in three runs and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins.
Sánchez (1-3) allowed one run and five hits in his longest outing of the season. The veteran right-hander went 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his first three starts this month.
Turner went 3 for 3 and scored two runs. Rookie Luis Garcia also had three hits and scored three times for the Nationals, who have alternated wins and losses over their last 10 games.
It was the second three-hit performance in eight games for Garcia after being called in to replace Starlin Castro, who is out after having wrist surgery.
Orioles 5, Red Sox 4
BALTIMORE — Rio Ruiz drove in four runs, Thomas Eshelman provided exceptional relief for injured starter Wade LeBlanc and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox to earn a split of the four-game series.
Ruiz came in batting .161 in August and was dropped to the No. 8 slot in the lineup, from where he singled in two runs in the third inning and delivered a two-out, two-run double in the seventh.
Rays 5, Blue Jays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Josh Fleming pitched five innings of two-run ball to win his major league debut, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays.
Fleming is the 11th different starter in 29 games this season for the injury-filled Rays pitching staff. The lefty went 12-7 between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham last year.
John Curtiss, the fourth Tampa Bay reliever, worked 1 2/3 perfect innings to get his first career save.
Cardinals 6, Reds 2
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina had four hits and top prospect Dylan Carlson hit his first career homer, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds.
Harrison Bader also connected for St. Louis, which won three of four in the series. Molina, Carlson and Bader each finished with two RBIs.
The Cardinals scored the last six runs after Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Reds.
Cubs 2, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Yu Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox to stop the South Siders’ seven-game win streak.
Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Cubs won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games. The NL Central leaders were outscored 17-5 in the first two games of the series.
José Abreu went deep for the White Sox in the second, matching a major league record with a home run in four consecutive at-bats. Abreu connected five times in the first two games against the Cubs, including three homers and four RBIs in Saturday night’s 7-4 win.
Twins 5, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer, Marwin Gonzalez had two RBIs and closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals.
Cruz hit a solo shot an estimated 453-feet to center field in the ninth inning for a two-run lead, helping the Twins win their eighth series in nine tries this season.
Max Wisler opened with two scoreless innings for Minnesota and Tyler Clippard (1-0) got the win with a perfect eighth. Rogers allowed an RBI single to Maikel Franco in the ninth but retired Alex Gordon to complete his sixth save.
Pirates 5, Brewers 4
PITTSBURGH — Gregory Polanco’s two-run home run in the eighth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and a three-game series sweep.
Polanco connected off David Phelps (2-3) for his fourth homer of the season and finished 2 for 3 with a walk. It was Polanco’s second two-hit game in as many days, lifting his batting average from .085 to .151.
The Pirates nearly doubled their season win total in one weekend. They entered the series with a 4-17 record, worst in the major leagues.
Mariners 4, Rangers 1
SEATTLE — Sam Haggerty and Kyle Lewis homered, Justin Dunn pitched one-hit ball over six innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers.
The trio of rookies sent the sliding Rangers to their eighth straight loss and helped the Mariners to their first series win and sweep of the season. Seattle has won five of six at home.
Haggerty, an offseason waiver pickup from the New York Mets who’s been playing in a utility role due to injuries, made it 4-0 with a two-run home run to left field in the fifth inning. It was his first career home run.
Padres 5, Astros 3
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. made two spectacular plays at shortstop, Manny Machado hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and the San Diego Padres got a lockdown performance from their bullpen to beat the Houston Astros for a three-game sweep.
The Padres, who got to nemesis Zack Greinke in the fourth inning, have won seven straight, all against the two Texas teams. The Astros have lost three straight. They came in on an eight-game winning streak.
Dodgers 11, Rockies 3
LOS ANGELES — Kiké Hernández hit a three-run drive and Mookie Betts went deep twice in the Dodgers’ seven-homer attack, powering Los Angeles past the Colorado Rockies for a three-game sweep.
The Dodgers are the only team in the majors yet to lose a series, unbeaten in 11. They have won 11 of 12 games overall and own the best record in baseball at 22-8 at the halfway point of this abbreviated season.
Wearing sunglasses at the plate, Hernández’s three-run shot with two outs in the fourth inning lifted the Dodgers to a 5-2 lead. Joc Pederson singled and Max Muncy reached on an infield single to set up the Dodgers’ third homer of the game.
Giants 6, D’backs 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Yastrzemski celebrated his 30th birthday with a go-ahead home run and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks for their sixth consecutive victory.
Trevor Cahill and four relievers held the Diamondbacks to five hits, and the Giants completed their first three-game series sweep of the season.
Yastrzemski drove a 3-2 pitch from Luke Weaver (1-4) into the Giants’ bullpen in center field leading off the sixth for a 2-1 lead.
Athletics 5, Angels 4, 10 inning
OAKLAND, Calif. — Mark Canha hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels.
Matt Olson made the last out of the ninth, but Franklin Barreto came in to run for him at the start of the 10th. After Matt Chapman singled Barreto to third, the Angels brought the infield in before Canha hit a high fly to center off Ty Buttrey (1-1). Mike Trout made the catch but Barreto scored without a throw.
Canha finished with two RBIs. Chapman added two hits as the A’s improved to 5-0 in extra innings.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!