MLB: Daniel Norris has another quality outing for Detroit
MLB: Daniel Norris has another quality outing for Detroit

Daniel Norris put together another quality relief outing for the Detroit Tigers.

The former Science Hill High School star allowed two runs on two hits over four solid innings in Detroit’s loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Norris (1-1, 3.86 ERA) struck out four and walked one. The White Sox pushed across two runs against the left-hander in the fourth inning as Jose Abreu’s two-run double plated Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada.

