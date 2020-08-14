MLB: Brewers place Justin Grimm on 10-day IL; Daniel Norris pitches well

The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a callus laceration on his right index finger.
The injury occurred in a 12-2 loss to the Twins on Wednesday and caused Grimm to exit in the fifth inning after unleashing a pitch to Marwin Gonzalez.
Grimm allowed four runs in 2/3 of an inning of work. The Virginia High graduate has a 17.18 ERA in three relief outings for Milwaukee.
***
This new relief role is turning out to be pretty good for Daniel Norris of the Detroit Tigers.
The ex-Science Hill High School standout pitched 1 2/3 solid innings on Friday night in Detroit’s loss to the Cleveland Indians.
Taking over for Ivan Nova in the fourth inning, Norris allowed a leadoff single to Cesar Hernadez before retiring Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor on groundouts.
The left-hander then struck out Carlos Santana, got Franmil Reyes on a flyout and Tyler Naquin on a groundout to complete a perfect fifth inning.
Norris threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his previous outing and is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!