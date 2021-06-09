MLB: Brett Martin (Morristown East) earned a win for the Texas Rangers, while Daniel Norris (Science Hill) was tagged with the loss for the Detroit Tigers

DETROIT — Daniel Norris (Science Hill) allowed five runs – four of which were earned – in the top of the 11th inning for the Detroit Tigers and was tagged with the loss in their 9-6 setback to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Jake Fraley made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning, then drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th to lead the way for Seattle.

Fraley robbed Isaac Paredes of a game-ending homer with one out in the ninth, reaching well over the left-field fence to make the catch, then threw to first for an inning-ending double play.

“We were playing no-doubles depth, so that was huge,” he said. “That meant I could get back to the fence a lot quicker than I normally could have, but that's still a catch you might make once out of 10 times - it is just trying to time it perfectly and give myself a chance."

After both teams scored one run in the 10th, Fraley gave the Mariners a 5-4 lead with a one-out RBI single in the 11th.

Norris (0-2, 6.65 ERA) hit Taylor Trammell, loading the bases, and Shed Long Jr grounded into a forceout at the plate. Dillon Thomas boosted the lead to 7-4 with a two-run single for his first major league hit, and Tom Murphy hit a two-run double for a five-run lead.