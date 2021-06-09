MLB: Brett Martin (Morristown East) earned a win for the Texas Rangers, while Daniel Norris (Science Hill) was tagged with the loss for the Detroit Tigers

ARLINGTON, Texas – Former Morristown East High School star Brett Martin was the winning pitcher for the Texas Rangers in their 4-3, 11-inning win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
Martin (1-2, 3.13 ERA), the fourth Rangers pitcher, allowed one hit while working both extra innings.
Brock Holt and Texas needed just such a send-off before going back on the road, where things have really been difficult for them.
Holt hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 11th inning and the Rangers beat the NL-best San Francisco Giants for only their second win in 14 games, ending a five-game homestand in a span that started with an 0-9 mark on their longest winless trip in team history.
“It’s fun winning baseball games, especially when times have been a little rough for us,” said Holt, who was mobbed by teammates, including one who accidentally slapped him in the face during the celebration after he lined a single to center off lefty Jake McGee (2-2).
The Rangers traveled afterward for an off day in Los Angeles before opening a three-game weekend series Friday night against the defending World Series champion Dodgers. Texas has lost its last 15 games away from Globe Life Field, where the Dodgers won the neutral site World Series last October.
Mariners 9, Tigers 6
DETROIT — Daniel Norris (Science Hill) allowed five runs – four of which were earned – in the top of the 11th inning for the Detroit Tigers and was tagged with the loss in their 9-6 setback to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.
Jake Fraley made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning, then drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th to lead the way for Seattle.
Fraley robbed Isaac Paredes of a game-ending homer with one out in the ninth, reaching well over the left-field fence to make the catch, then threw to first for an inning-ending double play.
“We were playing no-doubles depth, so that was huge,” he said. “That meant I could get back to the fence a lot quicker than I normally could have, but that's still a catch you might make once out of 10 times - it is just trying to time it perfectly and give myself a chance."
After both teams scored one run in the 10th, Fraley gave the Mariners a 5-4 lead with a one-out RBI single in the 11th.
Norris (0-2, 6.65 ERA) hit Taylor Trammell, loading the bases, and Shed Long Jr grounded into a forceout at the plate. Dillon Thomas boosted the lead to 7-4 with a two-run single for his first major league hit, and Tom Murphy hit a two-run double for a five-run lead.
Robbie Grossman led off the bottom half with a two-run homer off Kenyan Middleton, who allowed a single and then retired three batters in order.