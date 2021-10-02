MLB: Bobby Thomson who hit historic HR to put N.Y. Giants in 1951 World Series began career in Bristol

In his debut at Shaw Stadium later that evening, Thomson went 0-for-3 in a 6-1 victory for the Twins.

“Bobby Thomson, rangy young third sacker from New York broke in with the Twins yesterday and will be at the hot corner this afternoon,” the story in the Bristol Herald Courier noted.

The highlight of Thomson’s brief Appalachian League tenure came on July 11 against Elizabethton as which he went 2-for-2 with a triple and scored Bristol’s only run.

Thomson admitted to being a bit overwhelmed in those early days.

“I remember going out to third for a workout and being so scared that the first groundball they hit to me slammed into my leg,” Thomson told Heiman and Gutman. “I never got my glove on it. Nice way to start things off. And that was just the beginning.”

Like any newcomer in professional baseball, Thomson quickly learned the unwritten rules of playing with other pros, most of whom were a few years older than him.