MLB: Bobby Thomson who hit historic HR to put N.Y. Giants in 1951 World Series began career in Bristol

There was once a baseball convention held in Columbus, Ohio, that Bristol Herald Courier Sports Editor Gene “Pappy” Thompson and Appalachian League President Chauncey DeVault attended.
Three-time Major League Baseball All-Star Bobby Thomson happened to be at this event as a representative of the Adirondack Bat Company and Pappy decided to stop by and say hello to a player the scribe had met years before.
“His room was full of big-league sports writers all interviewing him,” Thompson remembered in a 1986 interview. “I went to the door and stopped and thought I’d come back when he wasn’t so busy.
“He looked up and saw me and said, ‘Wait a minute … Gentlemen this is the first sports writer to ever write about me. To tell you the truth I wasn’t worth a darn but he wrote nice things about me.’ He introduced me to all the big-league sports writers. One of the proud moments of my life.”
Sunday marks the 70th anniversary of the grandest moment of Bobby Thomson’s baseball life, a three-run homer that he hit off Ralph Branca of the Brooklyn Dodgers that put the New York Giants in the World Series, prompted radio announcer Russ Hodges to loudly exclaim four times ‘The Giants win the pennant!’ and became known simply as the Shot Heard ‘Round the World’.
What you might not know is the man who connected for that iconic home run began his professional career nine years earlier with the Appy League’s Bristol Twins. Thomson hit .250 (3-for-12) in five games in a Bristol uniform that summer in what was his introduction to the pro game.
An 18-year-old son of Scottish immigrants fresh out of Curtis High School in Staten Island, New York, Thomson received $100 a month to sign with the New York Giants in 1942 and was sent to the team on the lowest rung of the franchise’s minor league ladder.
“Things weren’t very formal then,” Thomson told Lee Heiman and Bill Gutman in the 2001 book ‘The Giants Win The Pennant! The Giants Win the Pennant!’ “No press conferences, no big announcements. I signed on the stone windowsill of a building while we were standing on the street.”
His mother, Elizabeth, and sister, Marion, took him to the bus station a couple of days later as he departed for the city that straddles Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
Bobby Thomson’s professional debut came on July 4, 1942 in a split-city, day-night doubleheader against the Kingsport Dodgers and his first professional hit wouldn’t be heard around the world, clinch the pennant nor would it beat a team known as the Dodgers.
Batting eighth and playing third base, Thomson went 1-for-5 and committed an error as Bristol suffered a 6-5, 13-inning loss in the first game of the twinbill. His initial knock happened to come off Blountville, Tennessee’s own J.C. “Lefty” Akard, an Emory & Henry College graduate who later coached at Bluff City High School and was the Superintendent of Sullivan County, Tennessee, schools from 1948-1971.
In his debut at Shaw Stadium later that evening, Thomson went 0-for-3 in a 6-1 victory for the Twins.
“Bobby Thomson, rangy young third sacker from New York broke in with the Twins yesterday and will be at the hot corner this afternoon,” the story in the Bristol Herald Courier noted.
The highlight of Thomson’s brief Appalachian League tenure came on July 11 against Elizabethton as which he went 2-for-2 with a triple and scored Bristol’s only run.
Thomson admitted to being a bit overwhelmed in those early days.
“I remember going out to third for a workout and being so scared that the first groundball they hit to me slammed into my leg,” Thomson told Heiman and Gutman. “I never got my glove on it. Nice way to start things off. And that was just the beginning.”
Like any newcomer in professional baseball, Thomson quickly learned the unwritten rules of playing with other pros, most of whom were a few years older than him.
“The Bristol team had a big pitcher, a good-looking kid who could throw hard,” Thomson said in the aforementioned 2001 book. “Next to him, I must have seemed like a tall string bean. He was pitching one day and I was playing third. When we ran out on the field one inning I figured I’d be a nice guy. So I picked his glove up and handed it to him. He almost tore my head off. ‘Don’t you ever touch that glove!” he hollered, so everyone could hear. That was my first exposure to a ballplayer’s superstitions. Don’t touch another guy’s glove. But how was I, Thomson, the green kid from Staten Island supposed to know that?”
He soon realized that spectators in the Appalachian League could be rather vocal in their criticisms.
“I remember there was a fan in the stands, a big, fat, leather-lunged woman,” Thomson said in the book ‘They Played The Game.’ “Scared the heck out of me.”
The opportunities to play for the Bristol Twins would be few and far between for Thomson as Max Pennington held down first base, Ossie McClure manned second, Hal Gruber played both shortstop and managed the squad, while Billy “Scooter” Nichols was the third baseman.
Buck Zeiger (16-8, 1.78 ERA), Paul Almonte (13-4, 1.60 ERA) and future MLB hurler Al Sima headlined the pitching staff for a team that went 71-36 and beat the Elizabethton Betsy Red Sox in the league championship series.
So, the New York Giants brass sent Thomson to another Class D squad – the Rocky Mount Rocks of the Bi-State League – so the youngster could get more reps and he hit .241 over the final month of the season.
With World War II raging, Thomson signed up for the armed forces and would miss the next three seasons in the U.S. Army Air Corps and starred for the branch’s baseball team. However, Gruber and Bristol Twins president John Clark quietly made a move that helped make the “The Miracle of Coogan’s Bluff” possible.
The two men placed Thomson on the defense list, meaning the New York Giants retained his rights after Thomson’s service to his country ended.
“If we had been forced to bid for Thomson on the open market he probably would have cost us around $100,000, maybe more” Hall of Famer and Giants scout Carl Hubbell once said in a 1951 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “That’s why we have a warm spot in our hearts for Bristol.”
Bobby Thomson also had a warm spot in his heart for Bristol, particularly for the sports writer who saw him break in.
A career that saw Thomson play for the Giants, Milwaukee Braves, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles began with the Bristol Twins.
