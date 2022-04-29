Mitchell, Stout will learn NFL destinations on Saturday

James Mitchell and Jordan Stout will officially find out Saturday where their professional careers will begin as the final four rounds of the National Football League Draft are held in Nevada.

A former star at Union High School, Mitchell totaled 12 touchdowns as Virginia Tech’s top tight end during his time with the Hokies, but suffered a knee injury in the second game of 2021 and underwent season-ending surgery.

Stout, a Honaker High School graduate, holds the mark for best punting average in the history of Penn State University’s storied program (44.5 yards on 100 boots) and is considered alongside San Diego State’s Matt Araiza and Georgia’s Jake Camarda as the best punters in the Class of 2022.

Will their names get called this afternoon or will being an undrafted free agent be the route they must take?

“I’d say both guys get drafted sometime in the middle of day three – the fourth through sixth rounds,” said NFL Draft expert James Fragoza of Pro Football Network. “That said, I’d give them both probably an 80 to 90 percent chance of getting drafted, just factoring in the randomness of the draft itself.

“ Stout is one of the best punters in the class and can kick field goals if needed. That versatility is sought-after. Mitchell is also a versatile player for his position. His basketball background flashes on the field and his movement skills are impressive. He is a receiving weapon from tight end that can push vertically.”

If both guys do get selected, it will mark the first time since 2005 that two local players were drafted by NFL franchises.

University of Virginia tight end Heath Miller (Honaker) was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round with the 30th overall pick that year and defensive back Gerald Sensabaugh from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee, was a fifth-round choice by the Dallas Cowboys after a stellar season at the University of North Carolina.

Even though Miller went in the first round, there were still some butterflies each time a name was read at the podium.

“ It’s out of your control and you have to come to terms with that,” Miller said earlier this week in a telephone interview. “For me, I just tried to not get my heart set on any one place or get my hopes up too much. At the end of the day, you really never know what teams are thinking or how things unfold on draft day. They may tell you they love you and they want you, but it has to be the perfect scenario for them to get you there. It’s hard to predict what will happen, so just enjoy the process and be grateful for the opportunity.”

It worked out very well for Miller as 10 months after being drafted he was helping Pittsburgh beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

“ For me, after the draft was great,” Miller said. “Then at least you have a direction and you can plan accordingly. This is where I’m going, this is the kind of offense they run, this is who my teammates are going to be. That was a relief for me and then it was just time to get to work. You dive into the playbook in James’ case and in Jordan’s case the same thing, you get to know your teammates and get down to business. They’re about to accomplish some big dreams.”

Miller will be paying close attention to how things unfold since Stout went to his old high school and Mitchell is a fellow Southwest Virginian who plays the same position he once did.

It’s been 10 years since a local player was picked in the NFL draft as the last time it occurred was when defensive back Coty Sensabaugh (Dobyns-Bennett) was a fourth-round selection of the Tennessee Titans in 2012 out of Clemson University.

The last time a player from far Southwest Virginia was chosen was 2007 when running back Ahmad Bradshaw (Graham) went in the seventh round to the New York Giants after starring at Marshall University. He was a key member of two Super Bowl title-winning teams with the franchise.

Stout plans to take Miller’s advice as he gathers with friends and family in Nashville, Tennessee, to catch the draft coverage on television.

“ I’ll be calm and collected during the draft,” Stout said. “No reason to stress now. All there is to do is celebrate and get back to work.”

