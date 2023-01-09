Mitchell finishes rookie season with catch

James Mitchell of the Detroit Lions closed the book on his rookie season Sunday night with a victory.

The former Union High School and Virginia Tech star had one catch for seven yards in Detroit’s 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field.

Mitchell hauled in his reception from Jared Goff in the second quarter.

He finished the season with 11 catches for 113 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. He was inactive for the first three games of the campaign as he recovered from a knee injury suffered during his final season at Tech.

Mitchell is one of several notable newcomers who performed well for head coach Dan Campbell’s club.

Detroit's rookies set an NFL record with 20 1/2 sacks, including 9 1/2 by Aidan Hutchinson. James Houston added eight sacks in seven games. Defensive end Josh Paschal, a second-round selection, and sixth-round linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez also contributed to the sack total that surpassed the record set by the 1999 Tennessee Titans.

Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick, also had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Safety Kerby Joseph, drafted in the third round, became the first rookie to have four interceptions for the franchise since 1986. Mitchell, a fifth-round pick, had one of the team-record 12 touchdowns by tight ends.