MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: ‘New’ Appalachian League releases 2021 schedule

Bristol’s entry into the “new” Appalachian League will open its season on June 3 in Johnson City.
The Appalachian League, which will become a college wood-bat summer league next summer, announced its schedule on Wednesday. It includes 54 games, starting on June 3 and running through Aug. 7, culminating with a one-game championship on Aug. 9.
There will be three two-game series and one day off per week. The league will shut down from July 5-7 to allow teams to reset their rosters after the collegiate baseball postseason concludes.
An Appalachian League All-Star game will also be held on July 27, as part of a two-day community event. The host city and schedule of events will be announced in early 2021.
“We are delighted to reveal the 2021 schedule for the Appalachian League,” said Appalachian League President Don Moushon, in a press release. “We continue to work diligently on this revamped system and cannot wait to welcome Appalachian League baseball back into our communities on Thursday, June 3.
“We are also excited to announce that we will host an All-Star Game for the first time in our history in 2021 and look forward to creating a fun, community-based event surrounding that game for our players and fans.”
All 10 cities and stadiums that comprised the Appalachian League in 2019 will be involved. The 2020 season, which would have been the final year as a major league-affiliated league, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally established in 1911 and later transformed into a short-season rookie league in 1957, the Appalachian League will now be a summer collegiate baseball league in partnership with Major League Baseball and its Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP).
“It is an exciting day for USA Baseball as we continue to move forward in our partnership with the Appalachian League to bring elite amateur baseball to the communities deep in the heart of the Appalachian Region of the United States,” said USA Baseball Senior Director of Baseball Operations Ashley Bratcher, in a press release. “We anxiously await the beginning of this new season and building a premier summer collegiate league that will focus on athlete development and identifying the future stars of the pastime’s future.”
Bristol is slated to follow its opener at Johnson City by hosting the same team on June 4, followed by a two-game series on June 5-6 at DeVault Stadium with Elizabethton.
Much remains to be determined, including nicknames and logos for the various teams, in addition to which colleges will provide players to the league.
Other opening night games include Pulaski at Danville, Greeneville at Elizabethton, Bluefield at Kingsport and Burlington at Princeton.
