MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: ‘New’ Appalachian League releases 2021 schedule

Bristol’s entry into the “new” Appalachian League will open its season on June 3 in Johnson City.

The Appalachian League, which will become a college wood-bat summer league next summer, announced its schedule on Wednesday. It includes 54 games, starting on June 3 and running through Aug. 7, culminating with a one-game championship on Aug. 9.

There will be three two-game series and one day off per week. The league will shut down from July 5-7 to allow teams to reset their rosters after the collegiate baseball postseason concludes.

An Appalachian League All-Star game will also be held on July 27, as part of a two-day community event. The host city and schedule of events will be announced in early 2021.

“We are delighted to reveal the 2021 schedule for the Appalachian League,” said Appalachian League President Don Moushon, in a press release. “We continue to work diligently on this revamped system and cannot wait to welcome Appalachian League baseball back into our communities on Thursday, June 3.

“We are also excited to announce that we will host an All-Star Game for the first time in our history in 2021 and look forward to creating a fun, community-based event surrounding that game for our players and fans.”