MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 'New' Appalachian League releases 2021 schedule

Bristol's entry into the "new" Appalachian League will open its season on June 3 in Johnson City.

The Appalachian League, which will become a college wood-bat summer league, announced its schedule on Wednesday. It includes 54 games, starting on June 3 and running through Aug. 7, culminating with a one-game championship on Aug. 9.

All 10 cities and stadiums that comprised the Appalachian League in 2019 will be involved. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be three two-game series held each week, with one day off per week. The league will shut down from July 5-7 to allow teams to reset their rosters after the college baseball postseason concludes.

An Appalachian League All-Star game will also be held on July 27, as part of a two-day community event. The host city and schedule of events will be announced in early 2021.

Bristol is slated to host Johnson City on June 4 and Elizabethton for a two-game series on June 5-6.

Much remains to be determined, including nicknames and logos for the various teams, in addition to which colleges will provide players to the league.

Other opening night games include Pulaski at Danville, Greeneville at Elizabethton, Bluefield at Kingsport and Burlington at Princeton.