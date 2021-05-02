MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Former Sullivan East pitcher Hunter Stratton starting season in Double-A

“I’m pretty excited to be back in front of fans,” Stratton said. “They seem to give you those extra miles-per-hour you’ve been looking for all spring. What I think will be the biggest help for a successful season is staying focused on what I can control and not allowing outside things to distract me from my target.”

Stratton will be reunited with Perez, his skipper during his first professional season with the Bristol Pirates in 2017.

“Miggy is one of the best managers the Pirates have,” Stratton said. “Everyone who plays for him knows he truly cares for you on and off the field.”

Stratton will share a clubhouse and field with a fellow Northeast Tennessean in Gardner. Both are 24-years-old.

“Will is great and is going to be a good arm for our bullpen,” Stratton said. “We have a few friends in common so it’s nice to have something to talk about from back home.”

Gardner was 3-3 with seven saves and a 2.57 ERA in the previous two seasons with the Bristol Pirates, short-season advanced West Virginia Black Bears and Low-A Greensboro Grasshoppers.