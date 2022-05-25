 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miller earns All-American honors

King University’s Rikkelle Miller earned second-team status on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division II All-American squad.

She hit .381 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs for the Tornado, champions of Conference Carolinas.

GOLF

Brittain wins again

Tazewell, Virginia’s Buck Brittain teamed with Jon Hurst to repeat as champions in the Virginia State Golf Association Four-Ball Championship.

The duo posted a two-day total of 125 to win by three strokes at the Washington Golf & Country Club in Arlington.

