Bhraedon Meredith decided to give diving a try for the first time this winter and the Virginia High junior turned out to be a natural at his new endeavor.

Meredith won the boys 1-meter diving competition in dominant fashion as the VHSL Class 1/2 state championship meet began on Thursday afternoon at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

He finished with a score of 391.65 – establishing a meet record – as he easily outdistanced runner-up Simon Hanks of Galax. Hanks tallied a score of 306.65.

After making the decision not to play basketball for the Bearcats this winter, Meredith took a foray into the pool at the urging of some friends.

He took the plunge – literally and figuratively – and it paid off with state gold.

“It feels great,” Meredith said. “I was nervous. I wanted to beat the state record. That’s what I tried to do and that’s what I ended up doing.”

When did VHS diving coach Molly Boyle know Meredith had a shot to be the state’s best?

“At the very beginning,” Boyle said. “He is so strong. The main thing that everybody that sees him for the first time comments on is how strong he is and how he gets such height off the board. He can throw a triple and I’ve only had one other diver [at Virginia High] who threw a triple.”

There was a learning process for a kid who also happens to be a standout baseball player at VHS.

“It took some time to get use to jumping off the diving board,” Meredith said. “It was awkward at first.”

Meredith was locked in on Thursday thanks to the urging of his coach.

“Sometimes his concentration can get changed,” Boyle said. “I made him stay away from everybody, not talk to anybody and have focus. He did. I am very impressed with him.”

On the girls side, Virginia High’s Mayne Versteegen finished third with a score of 277.65. Radford’s Tommie Bloomer (369.75) and Hollybrook Cline (316.30) took the top two spots.

The swimming portion of the event gets underway today and Virginia High is expected to do well.

Meredith got the Bearcats off to a good start at the state meet.

“He was nailing his dives very well today and I am very proud of him,” Boyle said.