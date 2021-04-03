MEN'S COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Randolph-Macon edges E&H in OT, 13-10

BY JOHN O’CONNOR

Richmond Times-Dispatch

ASHLAND, Va. - Randolph-Macon won the first Old Dominion Athletic Conference football championship in 1976, and added another distinction Saturday. The Yellow Jackets captured the league’s first spring football championship, 13-10 in overtime, over Emory & Henry.

The winning play may not have been busted, but it was definitely fractured.

R-MC (5-0), down 10-7 after E&H (3-1) kicked a 22-yard field goal on OT’s first possession, had a first-and-10 at the Wasps’ 13. R-MC called for receiver David Wallis to come around quarterback Presley Egbers on a sweeping action to the left. Egbers could hand off, or keep the ball, depending on his read of the defensive end. The Yellow Jackets had previously run the play a handful of times, with Wallis consistently gaining good yardage.

“They were giving me the outside edge the whole game,” Wallis said of the Wasps. But on the final play, “they keyed on me and Presley pulled it,” said Wallis.

At the Egbers-Wallis mesh point, the ball popped straight into the air. Wallis grabbed it, and ran up the middle, 13 yards for championship-winning TD.