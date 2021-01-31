MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Texas Tech's Mac McClung joins elite group of guys from far SWVA to score 1,000 points on NCAA Division I level

Mac McClung had another magnificent moment on Saturday, scoring the 1,000th point of his collegiate career and coming up clutch down the stretch as Texas Tech took a 76-71 win over the LSU Tigers.
Trazel Silvers tuned in to ESPN2 at his home in San Antonio, Texas, as the former Ervinton High School and East Tennessee State University star enjoyed witnessing the kid from Gate City get the job done once again.
“I try to watch Mac McClung play every time he’s on TV,” Silvers said. “I like to tell people down here that he’s from my neck of the woods and I take pride in that, because where we grew up is not a recruiting hotbed like some of these big cities. I’m proud of the kid, man.”
McClung and Silvers are both members of a small fraternity of men’s basketball players from far Southwest Virginia to score more than 1,000 points at the NCAA Division I level.
Silvers put up 1,257 points at ETSU from 1990-94 and can attest to how tough – and special – going over the 1K threshold in college hoops is.
“At the college level, you’re playing with eight, nine, 10 other guys who were the leading scorers on their teams in high school,” Silvers said. “You’re not the biggest, tallest or fastest guy on the court all the time and you don’t get the attempts or shots that you got in high school. So, it’s a big achievement. I think at ETSU, I played with six or seven guys who ended up scoring a thousand in college.”
Former Castlewood High School star Calvin Talford was among those as he poured in 1,872 points at ETSU from 1988-1992 and was a NCAA dunk contest champion.
Brad Nuckles – another ex-ETSU Buccaneer – was the last player prior to McClung to reach the 1K club from far Southwest Virginia as the 6-foot-9 big man from Council High School tallied 1,001 points in a collegiate career that came to a close in 2007.
“I am very proud that I reached 1,000 points in my college career,” Nuckles said. “It certainly wasn’t easy. I never imagined even playing in college until after our first state tournament run my sophomore year [2000] at Council. So, 1,000 points, two NCAA tournaments and one NIT – I was very blessed.”
Nuckles was the centerpiece of Council’s 2001 VHSL Group A state title team, 17 years before McClung was the catalyst for the Gate City Blue Devils capturing a crown.
“I have been following Mac and he’s sensational,” Nuckles said. “I first saw his state tournament games that were live-streamed and some of his highlight videos. He’s obviously had a great start to his college career. He seems like a terrific kid on and off the floor, and he’s made a lot of people proud. I’m very impressed, and I will be cheering for him throughout his career.”
Pat Sharp (Carroll County) put up 1,022 points at Western Carolina from 1980-84.
However, none of those aforementioned guys have scored at such a clip as McClung when you consider he’s recorded 3,808 points over the last seven seasons.
He scored a VHSL-record 2,801 career points at Gate City.
That was followed by 710 in two seasons with the Georgetown University Hoyas.
He’s totaled 297 points in 17 games since transferring to Texas Tech and the 6-foot-2 junior guard was electrifying as usual on Saturday.
In the final 60 seconds, McClung drained two 3-pointers and made a key deflection that led to the go-ahead bucket by Terrence Shannon Jr. as Texas Tech rallied for a win at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. He finished with 22 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Trazel Silvers was among those enjoying the performance.
“He doesn’t shy away from the big moment and he went from one school to another and picked up right where he left off,” Silvers said. “I really like that swagger he has about him.”
