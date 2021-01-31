MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Texas Tech's Mac McClung joins elite group of guys from far SWVA to score 1,000 points on NCAA Division I level

Mac McClung had another magnificent moment on Saturday, scoring the 1,000th point of his collegiate career and coming up clutch down the stretch as Texas Tech took a 76-71 win over the LSU Tigers.

Trazel Silvers tuned in to ESPN2 at his home in San Antonio, Texas, as the former Ervinton High School and East Tennessee State University star enjoyed witnessing the kid from Gate City get the job done once again.

“I try to watch Mac McClung play every time he’s on TV,” Silvers said. “I like to tell people down here that he’s from my neck of the woods and I take pride in that, because where we grew up is not a recruiting hotbed like some of these big cities. I’m proud of the kid, man.”

McClung and Silvers are both members of a small fraternity of men’s basketball players from far Southwest Virginia to score more than 1,000 points at the NCAA Division I level.

Silvers put up 1,257 points at ETSU from 1990-94 and can attest to how tough – and special – going over the 1K threshold in college hoops is.