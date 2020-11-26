MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Sloan happy to finally be with ETSU

It took way longer than David Sloan would have liked, but he finally got the news he was waiting for late last week.

His transfer waiver, which had been denied twice by the NCAA, was finally approved, enabling the senior point guard to play for East Tennessee State at the Gulf Coast Showcase this week in Florida.

“It was definitely very emotional for me just from the things I have been through over the past couple of months since I have been here,” said Sloan, who didn’t know why it took so long for the waiver to be approved.

Sloan, who took part in a media zoom call on Monday, contributed 5.3 points and 2.3 assists in just under 20 minutes a game at Kansas State last season, and then decided to transfer to ETSU to play one more season.

He took part in nearly 70 offseason workouts since July, waiting for the opportunity to play more basketball. It finally came this week.

“I am very excited,” Sloan said. “It seems like it has been a whole year since the last time that I played, but it has only been a couple of months so I am definitely ready for the moment.”

His role is set. First-year head coach Jason Shay tabbed Sloan to start at point guard in the opener for the Buccaneers.