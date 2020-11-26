MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Sloan happy to finally be with ETSU

It took way longer than David Sloan would have liked, but he finally got the news he was waiting for late last week.
His transfer waiver, which had been denied twice by the NCAA, was finally approved, enabling the senior point guard to play for East Tennessee State at the Gulf Coast Showcase this week in Florida.
“It was definitely very emotional for me just from the things I have been through over the past couple of months since I have been here,” said Sloan, who didn’t know why it took so long for the waiver to be approved.
Sloan, who took part in a media zoom call on Monday, contributed 5.3 points and 2.3 assists in just under 20 minutes a game at Kansas State last season, and then decided to transfer to ETSU to play one more season.
He took part in nearly 70 offseason workouts since July, waiting for the opportunity to play more basketball. It finally came this week.
“I am very excited,” Sloan said. “It seems like it has been a whole year since the last time that I played, but it has only been a couple of months so I am definitely ready for the moment.”
His role is set. First-year head coach Jason Shay tabbed Sloan to start at point guard in the opener for the Buccaneers.
“He has been on me, all of the coaches have been on me about trying to do be a leader. Coming from Kansas State a lot of people on the team look up to me,” Sloan said. “I think he just wants me to be a leader and be the coach on the floor, be him on the floor honestly and just do my part and be the point guard and do what was a point guard is supposed to do and lead the team.”
A native of Louisville, Ky., Sloan started his collegiate career at John A. Logan College in Illinois, a school that picked up some notoriety during last week’s NBA draft when Volunteers’ alumni Jay Scrubb was chosen in the second round by the Brooklyn Nets.
The 6-foot-2 Sloan credits John A. Logan head coach Kyle Smithpeters with helping to develop his ability to communicate on the floor, both verbally and with his actions on the floor.
“I would definitely say both,” said Sloan, who joins Vonnie Patterson as current ETSU players who played for those Volunteers. “I haven’t always been a vocal leader, most people know me for being shy, but I would say my JUCO coach, Kyle Smithpeters, helped me a lot with my communication and trying to help my teammates out in different ways.”
ETSU averaged 76.3 points per game, but only 5.5 of that is back for the Buccaneers, who went 30-4 and won the Southern Conference championship last season. They have just three returnees on a roster of 16, which includes a mixture of transfers, redshirts and freshmen.
Yet, Sloan, doesn’t feel like points will be an issue for the Buccaneers.
“I think this team is very capable of scoring the ball at a high level, getting out in transition and I would say we just need to help each other on defense, communicate more,” said Sloan, who was the Great Rivers Conference player of the year and an NJCAA honorable mention All-American as a sophomore at the JUCO level. “I would definitely say that offense won’t be much of a problem for us.”
Sloan has dealt with much since leaving Kansas State for ETSU, and not just the wait for his approval to play for his new team. He worked closely with assistant coach Greg Heiar to be ready for his chance.
“The lows were just things I have been through over the last couple of months, losing family members,” Sloan said. “I would say that is pretty much it, but I was always told as a young kid to stay ready so you ain’t got to get ready.
“I think that is what I did was working out every day with Coach G and staying prepared for the moment just in case I was able to get the waiver, which I did. Just always staying ready so when the time comes I am ready.”
ETSU played three games in Florida, with hopes to bring home a trio of wins. That didn’t happen, but Sloan felt like the tournament setting could help the Bucs down the road. Up next is a visit to North Carolina-Asheville on Dec. 8.
“I think if we can come out and go 3-0 it will be a big accomplishment for us,” Sloan said. “Coach Shay has been on us, that to win the SoCon championship you have got to win three games in three days so I think this is a very good test for us early in the season.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
