MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: King's Gillespie ready to get the season underway

“This is an opportunity for guys that have worked here in the program where hopefully they can follow [Floyd’s] example and be able to step into bigger roles now,” said Gillespie, who was an assistant at King from 2000-03, and then won 280 games as a head coach at Bluefield, Cincinnati Christian and Reinhardt. “There is no filling his shoes with one individual, it is going to be a collective effort. If we have someone score 30 a game this year, we will take it.”

The cupboard is still far from bare. Gillespie likes his team’s ability to run the floor in transition and their basketball IQ, but developing chemistry and rotations will be an early concern.

“Losing the incredible talent and of course implementing a new system, I am excited about the returnees that are all quality basketball players, they can go,” Gillespie said. “We have some guys that can help us out. It is just trying to get that chemistry on the court together where they have been with each other, but not seeing how that works against someone else is unique this year for sure.”

Among the returnees is 6-foot-8 senior Damion Ottman (8.4 ppg, 6.6 reb), who started all 30 games last season for the Tornado. Josh Releford, a 5-foot-8 senior point guard is the leading returning scorer at 9.3 points a contest, but isn’t expected to be available to start the season.