MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: King's Gillespie ready to get the season underway

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Christmas day is coming again for Jason Gillespie.
It involves basketball, with his gift wrapped up as a season-opening game on Wednesday night against Emmanuel at King University’s Student Center Complex.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be back here,” said Gillespie, a former assistant at King, who is now the head coach of the Tornado. “It is almost like Christmas Eve, it is that feeling you get as a kid when Christmas is coming.”
The season was originally slated to begin in November, but Conference Carolinas pushed the schedule into 2021 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be differences, with the Tornado dealing with the various protocols related to the coronavirus, while playing 16 conference games, one non-conference slate and having no fans in the stands to begin the season.
“That is going to be a little disappointing, but it is understandable,” said Gillespie, whose Tornado have been shut down twice due to positive coronavirus tests, including one of his own.
Gillespie replaced George Pitts, who left King last season after posting a 23-7 mark, which included a Conference Carolinas regular season title and the nation’s top scorer in Jordan Floyd, who is now playing in Italy. Three other starters also departed, taking with them the majority of 91.3 points per game.
“This is an opportunity for guys that have worked here in the program where hopefully they can follow [Floyd’s] example and be able to step into bigger roles now,” said Gillespie, who was an assistant at King from 2000-03, and then won 280 games as a head coach at Bluefield, Cincinnati Christian and Reinhardt. “There is no filling his shoes with one individual, it is going to be a collective effort. If we have someone score 30 a game this year, we will take it.”
The cupboard is still far from bare. Gillespie likes his team’s ability to run the floor in transition and their basketball IQ, but developing chemistry and rotations will be an early concern.
“Losing the incredible talent and of course implementing a new system, I am excited about the returnees that are all quality basketball players, they can go,” Gillespie said. “We have some guys that can help us out. It is just trying to get that chemistry on the court together where they have been with each other, but not seeing how that works against someone else is unique this year for sure.”
Among the returnees is 6-foot-8 senior Damion Ottman (8.4 ppg, 6.6 reb), who started all 30 games last season for the Tornado. Josh Releford, a 5-foot-8 senior point guard is the leading returning scorer at 9.3 points a contest, but isn’t expected to be available to start the season.
Brandon Lamberth (5.6 ppg, 3.2 reb), a 6-foot-6 junior, is another returnee expected to see the court. There are plenty of other options, including 5-foot-10 redshirt junior Michael Mays, the son of Tennessee High football coach Mike Mays, who played for Gillespie at Reinhardt before transferring to King.
“He has gotten even better than what we had him as,” said Gillespie, of Mays, who tallied 9.5 points a contest at Reinhardt two years ago. “He was already talented and good, but he has made another leap. He has a chance to surprise some people in this conference.”
There is a roster of 21 players representing 13 states, with numerous options available, including sophomore point guard Connor Jordan, along with backcourt mates JaMarquis Johnson, Darron Howard, MJ Foust and local products Blake Atwood (Johnson County) and Drew Baker (Graham).
Six-five Isaiah Curry, who set out last season, can be expected to contribute in the frontcourt, along with 6-foot-10 junior Chad Dreswick and 6-foot-7 J’son Brooks.
All will be looking to implement Gillespie’s high-scoring brand of basketball, which is getting out in transition and scoring points. They can score too. In their most recent intrasquad scrimmage, the final score was 110-94.
“We are going to go. I love when people say you are not guarding. Yeah, we are, we are just speeding the game up and making you play a little bit faster,” said Gillespie, who will be assisted by Michael Phelps and Dwight Sanders. “We are definitely going to try and go and put pressure on people who guard us in transition and hopefully guard them in transition.
“That has been my M.O. as a coach since I started out as a head coach 18 years ago.”
Normally a college basketball team has played numerous games prior to Christmas, but that wasn’t possible this year due to the coronavirus. They will finally start the season this week, and Gillespie likes the way his players responded to nearly a month off between Thanksgiving and their return to the court on Dec. 28.
“I was surprised in a good way. Our guys came back in better shape than I would have assumed. We have been practicing at a pretty competitive level,” he said. “We started at a higher level than I thought so I have been encouraged by that, but it is definitely time for us to see someone different to compete against.
“You get a certain number of practices just against yourselves and not having the chance to see any outside opponents, it can get frustrating for guys in college. They have competed well.”
Emmanuel and Southern Wesleyan are considered the favorites in Conference Carolinas, while King picked seventh out of 11 teams.
Motivation, anyone?
“Absolutely, and that is OK. This group hasn’t earned anything,” said Gillespie, who said there will be rules changes that geared to help offenses, making it more difficult to defend. “I haven’t earned anything as a coach here. That is fine. We absolutely want to prove that was off.”
Now Gillespie wants what every coach wants.
“Our goal is to get better each game,” he said. “Each time we practice that is our goal is to be better than we were the day before. That is what we want to encourage our guys to do off the floor as well.”
