MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: King takes 96-88 win over Mount Olive

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Call today a hard-earned day off for the King men’s basketball team.

King capped off a four-game week and a fifth game in eight days with a hard-fought 96-88 Conference Carolinas victory over Mount Olive on Saturday afternoon at the Student Center Complex.

“We are definitely tired,” said Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays, who had 19 points, including three 3s, all of which came in the opening 4:50 of the game. “He is giving us tomorrow off, we are definitely going to use that and rest up and recover, but we have got to get right back to work for the next week.”

Three of those games last week resulted in Conference Carolina victories for the Tornado (10-8, 7-7), which will play six of its final 10 games at home after starting the campaign with seven straight and nine of 11 on the road.

“We had a lot of road games, a lot of tough environments to play in at the beginning of the season and unfortunately we dropped some of those, but our schedule sets us up right to finish up strong,” Mays said.

Mount Olive (9-11, 8-8), which has lost seven straight games, including by 60 to Belmont Abbey on Friday, trailed most of the way, but were able to tie it at 72 with 7:53 to play before turnovers got in their way.

“That had me worried because I know how good they are,” King head coach Jason Gillespie said. “They struggled a little bit with games here recently, but they have been in every one of them. That is a tough thing, but I knew this one wasn’t going to be easy, it never is in conference.”

Gillespie played 11 players, 10 of whom saw at least 13 minutes of action, including during crucial moments down the stretch, but senior Isaiah Curry said the Tornado has faith in whoever is on the court.

“We just regrouped as a team, guys came off the bench and played hard,” said Curry, who had a monster game with 24 points, 10 rebounds – six on the offensive end - and four steals. “We feel like we have got 17 dudes that can play so they came in and took up where we left off.

“The starters came back and closed the game out for us. That was a good conference win for us.”

King, which also got 11 points and seven boards from MJ Foust, outscored the Mount Olive bench 36-13, led by 5-8 point guard Desmond Davis, who had 11 points, three assists and three steals. Kenny Turner added eight points and Darron Howard had seven, with that trio connecting on 10-of-11 field goal attempts.

Blake Atwood (Johnson County) added eight points off the bench.

“They tied it up and we put some of our bench guys in to give our other guys a rest and we are going to do that every game,” Gillespie said. “We are going to play 12 or 11 or 10 guys at least so we have some energy there at the end. They were able to stretch it back out once they got back in.”

Mays, in his third season at King after beginning his career with Gillespie at Reinhardt University in Georgia, started strong, scoring 11 first half points, but didn’t score again until the final 1:36, scoring eight points, including two drives to the basket and 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

“I definitely got hot, I was just carrying over the momentum from our big week,” Mays said. “I got cold when I came back out, but a lot of my teammates really picked me and stayed strong.

“Isaiah Curry, he is just a monster, it was great for us to pull that out, we punched it out at the end.”

King took just 15 3s – making four of them - while taking control inside, outrebounding the Trojans 40-30 and outscoring them in the paint 58-40.

“It surprised me looking at the stat sheet, we only took 15 3s and that is not normal for the way I have coached in the past,” Gillespie said. “With this group this year we have kind of gotten into that mode a little bit because we are a little better getting to the rim and we can finish around the basket a little better instead of settling for some stuff.”

Michael Brown led the Trojans – which had no one in double figures in Friday’s loss - with 32 points, including four 3s, in addition to seven assists and three steals. Allen Treakle added 23, including a trio of 3s for Mount Olive, which hasn’t won since Jan. 11.

“We fought, we have just got to get better at the little things and get back to practicing,” said Mount Olive head coach Joey Higginbotham, whose Trojans defeated King 79-68 on Jan. 4. “We have been playing so many daggone games, but hats off to Jason and what he has done with that group, they are playing hard and they are constantly putting pressure on you.

“We just had that stretch where we tied the game and we had two huge turnovers and you turn the ball over against them and they are making you pay.”

Curry, a senior from Windermere, Fla., enjoys playing basketball for King, but wasn’t looking forward to the bitter temperatures that awaited outside after the game.

“I hate the cold,” he said, with a smile. “I came here for basketball and school. That is what I am here to do.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.