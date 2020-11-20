MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: E&H's Holliday finds his comfort from COVID-19 on the court

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry Wasps basketball player Robert Holliday Jr. was in his happy place Wednesday afternoon.
Amid postponed games, face mask mandates and anxiety across far Southwest Virginia due to the spread of COVID-19, the six-foot-four senior from Kansas City worked on his jump shot and post moves at Bob Johnson Court.
“For athletes, this is our way of shutting out the world,” Holliday said. “When we’re on the court, we can just focus on the sport we love.”
The Wasps were supposed to open the season last weekend at home with their annual four-team tournament.
According to a Friday release from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, men’s and women’s basketball teams in the ODAC will now begin a 12-game, all-conference schedule on Saturday, Jan. 23.
The E&H men will travel to Shenandoah for their opener, while the E&H women will play at Eastern Mennonite.
According to second-year E&H men’s coach Ben Thompson, motivation has been the least of his concerns since the first practice session on Oct. 13.
“The guys are already motivated because they’ve been away from the game so long,” Thompson said. “They care about their craft and want to compete.”
Thompson, 37, said the commitment of his players has been reflected in their serious approach to the pandemic. The Wasps wear masks during practice and maintain social distancing during drills and meetings.
“It’s been incredible to see how much care and ownership the guys have taken through all this,” Thompson said. “They’ve done a really good job of protecting themselves and others around them.”
Following a two-week shutdown due to COVID-19 issues on campus, the Wasps have been practicing four days a week and watching film once a week.
“More than any time in my career, I’m just appreciating each day,” Thompson said. “No one knows when things can be taken away based on a test or exposure, so we’re just trying to live in the moment.”
Six new players have joined the program, with an equal mix of transfers and freshmen.
Transfers include 5-10 junior guard Cam’ron Ginn-McKinney (Dothan, Ala.), 6-8 junior forward Liam Bonk (Theresa, N.Y.) and 6-5 junior guard Tyler Arnold, a former Sullivan North standout who spent the past three years at Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee.
The freshmen cast includes 6-4 wing Andrew Hensley (Gate City) 6-6 forward Corey Keene (Grundy) and 5-11 point guard Patrick Antonelli, who led the state of South Carolina in assists last year while playing at Bishop England High School.
“All of our new guys are pretty heralded,” Thompson said.
In addition to spending time with his new son who was born on June 12, Thompson has spent countless hours at the drawing board dealing with the vagaries of COVID-19.
“It’s been almost like a constant period of in-game adjustments,” Thompson said. “You make a Plan A, and it seems to get changed every week. It’s frustrating, but every coach is dealing with it.”
E&H women’s coach Jaclyn Dickens can relate to that waiting game.
“We finally got to work on defense last week,” Dickens said. “Before that, we had been focusing just on fundamentals so it was big for the players to actually get a chance to compete.”
The E&H women have been following the same practice routine as the men’s team.
That’s given Dickens a chance to look at her freshmen class of 5-2 guard Michaela Fiscus (Rural Retreat), 5-9 guard Madison Brown (Sparta, N.C.), 6-1 post Sarah Walters (Abingdon), 5-10 forward Brianna Hogan (Front Royal, Va.) and 5-10 guard Taylor Owens, a former Virginia High star who attended Walters State last year.
“We lost a lot of talent to graduation, so it’s been nice to see some kids step up,” Dickens said.
E&H students leave for holiday break this weekend, and basketball practice will not resume until Jan. 2. That long layoff will give Holliday more time to refine his jumper in Kansas City.
“I dribble up and down the street there, and play on the blacktop courts the old-school way,” Holliday said. “We all need to take advantage of this time to practice as much as we can. Our program operates like a family, and we hold each other accountable.”
Regular season games in the ODAC will continue until Feb. 27. The top four seeds advance to the tournament semifinal on Thursday, March 4, with the conference championships set for March 6. The tournament winner will earn the ODAC title as well as the conference’s bids to the NCAA Division III tournament.
The ODAC has not made a decision on game attendance for its member schools.
“I think they are considering having fans, but a lot can change over the next two months,” Thompson said. “We’re all trying to navigate things the best we can.”
Holliday has already circled the date for the Jan. 23 season opener.
“We can’t wait to get back,” Holliday said. “Our first practice was energetic, and it’s been that way ever since. We’re hoping to have fans, but we just have to focus on handling our business on the court.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
