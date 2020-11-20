MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: E&H's Holliday finds his comfort from COVID-19 on the court

“It’s been almost like a constant period of in-game adjustments,” Thompson said. “You make a Plan A, and it seems to get changed every week. It’s frustrating, but every coach is dealing with it.”

E&H women’s coach Jaclyn Dickens can relate to that waiting game.

“We finally got to work on defense last week,” Dickens said. “Before that, we had been focusing just on fundamentals so it was big for the players to actually get a chance to compete.”

The E&H women have been following the same practice routine as the men’s team.

That’s given Dickens a chance to look at her freshmen class of 5-2 guard Michaela Fiscus (Rural Retreat), 5-9 guard Madison Brown (Sparta, N.C.), 6-1 post Sarah Walters (Abingdon), 5-10 forward Brianna Hogan (Front Royal, Va.) and 5-10 guard Taylor Owens, a former Virginia High star who attended Walters State last year.

“We lost a lot of talent to graduation, so it’s been nice to see some kids step up,” Dickens said.

E&H students leave for holiday break this weekend, and basketball practice will not resume until Jan. 2. That long layoff will give Holliday more time to refine his jumper in Kansas City.