MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Dustin Kerns has made the journey from D-B to taking App State to the NCAA tourney

Dustin Kerns and his Appalachian State University men’s basketball team departed from Tri-Cities Airport on Saturday bound for Indianapolis and the NCAA tournament, a fitting place for takeoff since Northeast Tennessee is where the Mountaineers’ head coach began his ascent in the hoops world.
He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1998, wearing No. 30 and scoring buckets at the Buck Van Huss Dome for head coach Cary Daniels and the Indians. Kerns constantly demonstrated the qualities that would one day make coaching his calling.
“Dustin was the most poised teammate I was fortunate to play with,” said Eric Whipple, a standout at D-B when Kerns was there. “Not one day in practice or in a game did I ever see him get rattled. … I absolutely knew he would make a great coach one day. He helped me out countless times learning and breaking down plays. He was the Aristotle of the court.”
“Take the Stairs” has been the mantra adopted by Kerns’ club and it’s become a popular expression in Boone, North Carolina, these days.
“Take the Stairs takes on my personality,” Kerns said in a Zoom Conference with media members on Friday afternoon. “I didn’t play at North Carolina and didn’t get moved to third base in coaching. I had to start at the bottom and work my way up. It’s a mindset. Most people in life want it easy and want to take the elevator or escalator. We don’t want it easy. There’s no shortcuts to the top and we’re going to put the work in.”
Kerns has paid his dues and was a student assistant during his days attending Clemson University. That was followed by stints as an assistant coach at Tennessee Tech, Tennessee, Wofford and Santa Clara before he became the head coach at Presbyterian for two seasons.
Since arriving at Appalachian State in 2019, he’s gone 18-15 and 17-11. This is a program that had eight straight losing seasons before he arrived and is in the Big Dance for the first time since 2000.
A matchup with Norfolk State in a “first four” matchup will take place Thursday with the winner facing unbeaten Gonzaga.
“Getting to March Madness is the pinnacle in the college basketball world as a player or a coach,” Kerns said. “Just growing up watching these Selection Sundays and the opening-round games with my dad. Coaching in it [as an assistant] was nice, but being a head coach in it will be very special.
“I’m still kind of soaking it in. I’ve always told the players this is the greatest show on Earth and it’s only going to get better as we get to Indianapolis and go through this. This is where memories are made. This is where there are just magical moments and I’m sure in the next few days I will show our team just some highlights of March Madness to get them revved up to make our own moments.”
Appalachian State had some monumental moments in winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Pensacola, Florida. The fourth seed from the league’s East Division won four games in four days – knocking off Little Rock, Texas State, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State – to earn a bid.
“Punching a ticket, especially in a one-bid league, is hard when you have 12 dogs fighting for one bone,” Kerns said. “I want to make sure our guys enjoy it.”
Appalachian State sophomore Donovan Gregory was an all-tournament selection at the 2018 Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall in Bristol while starring for Carmel Christian of North Carolina and is now making plays for the Mountaineers. How would he describe Kerns’ coaching style?
“Really, I would just say competitive,” Gregory said. “He’s just a really competitive guy. He just wants us to compete and at the end of the day that’s the main thing – win or lose he just makes sure we gave it all we had in the game.”
Kerns was an assistant coach at Wofford in 2014 and 2015 when the Terriers made the NCAA tournament. Current Virginia Tech coach Mike Young – a Radford, Virginia, native and Emory & Henry College graduate – was at the helm of the program and Kerns counts him as a valuable mentor.
“The other night as we were leaving the arena, I called my parents and then I called Mike Young,” Kerns said. “We’ve texted over the last couple of days and hopefully, we get a chance to see each other up in Indy. I’ve learned a ton from him. … He’s good at a lot of stuff and the guy can flat out coach some ball. He’s really, really good at eliminating entitlement from everybody in the program. It’s more of a way of doing things, a standard of behavior is what I’ve learned with him as far as what to do with your program.”
The guy from the Model City has some good role models and has constructed quite the coaching resume.
As he gathers his team in the huddle later this week, he’ll impart some words of wisdom.
Seems like the guy has always known just what to say.
“I remember playing against Tennessee High and getting fouled with no time on the clock as a sophomore and coming back to the bench,” Whipple said. “I was zoned out as we were down by one and I was shooting a one-and-one. Nevertheless, the tranquil words Dustin gave me as we broke the huddle was he put his arm around me and whispered ‘Eric, let’s go home. I have a paper due tomorrow, so go ahead and put this away.’ I looked at him, smiled, and proceeded to knock down both free throws to give us the win. He was a truly selfless individual who was always there to give me that in-the-moment reinforcement.”
