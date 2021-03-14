MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Dustin Kerns has made the journey from D-B to taking App State to the NCAA tourney

Kerns has paid his dues and was a student assistant during his days attending Clemson University. That was followed by stints as an assistant coach at Tennessee Tech, Tennessee, Wofford and Santa Clara before he became the head coach at Presbyterian for two seasons.

Since arriving at Appalachian State in 2019, he’s gone 18-15 and 17-11. This is a program that had eight straight losing seasons before he arrived and is in the Big Dance for the first time since 2000.

A matchup with Norfolk State in a “first four” matchup will take place Thursday with the winner facing unbeaten Gonzaga.

“Getting to March Madness is the pinnacle in the college basketball world as a player or a coach,” Kerns said. “Just growing up watching these Selection Sundays and the opening-round games with my dad. Coaching in it [as an assistant] was nice, but being a head coach in it will be very special.

“I’m still kind of soaking it in. I’ve always told the players this is the greatest show on Earth and it’s only going to get better as we get to Indianapolis and go through this. This is where memories are made. This is where there are just magical moments and I’m sure in the next few days I will show our team just some highlights of March Madness to get them revved up to make our own moments.”