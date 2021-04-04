MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Baylor's Flo Thamba takes to the big stage

Baylor University junior center Flo Thamba plays for a NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and his fan club spans the globe.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, England, France and South Africa are places Thamba has lived and he also has ties to Southwest Virginia.

The big man attended Mountain Mission School in Grundy for three years after arriving in the United States and it’s where the raw talent bloomed into an elite hoops prospect.

Count a large contingent of folks from Buchanan County among those rooting for the Baylor Bears (27-2) when they play the Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-0) at 9:20 p.m. for the title.

“Our MMS family celebrates Flo’s hard work leading to his current success,” said Ernie Hertzog, Mountain Mission’s Vice President. “Monday will be ‘Go With the Flo Day’ at MMS as we wear green and yellow, Baylor’s colors, to cheer on Flo in the big game. Flo is a great young man with an amazing heart.”

Thamba was 16-years-old when he arrived at the tiny boarding school in Grundy in 2015 and he has fond memories of his experience in the coalfields. Now, those people who knew him at Mountain Mission are relishing the chance to watch him on the national stage.