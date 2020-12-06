MEN'S BASKETBALL: ETSU travels Tuesday to take on UNC Asheville

After playing three games in three days - picking up the season’s first win in the final outing – the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team returned to Johnson City primed for the next challenge.
Unfortunately, that wouldn’t come for 11 days.
“We tried to get a game for this weekend, just didn’t work out,” ETSU first-year head coach Jason Shay said. “We kind of ran into a time where you can’t push to get a game anymore so we have just got to move forward and play on Tuesday.”
ETSU returned from the Gulf Coast Showcase with a 1-2 record, dropping a one-point decision to Austin Peay before picking up Shay’s first career win in a 57-43 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Nov. 27.
“We traveled the next day from Florida, it is on to the next,” said Shay, whose Bucs dropped a 70-47 season opening decision to Abilene Christian. “In this business you can’t linger on wins and losses, you have got to move on to the next quickly. Just trying to improve off what we did down in Florida and get ready for our next game so that we can be better.”
Up next is a visit to North Carolina-Asheville on Tuesday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, which is where the Buccaneers will return for the Southern Conference tournament in March.
“I think it is important. That is why I agreed to the game to go over there and play at Harrah’s, a place that we have had success the last five years,” Shay said. “It is where our conference tournament is, have our guys get a chance to see the venue, get a chance to play on that court and see the rims, see the shooting background and just the excitement of knowing we will get a chance to be back there to play for a championship come March.”
Shay said the Buccaneers were focused more on themselves upon their return from Florida for what will be four games in a span of 10 days.
“We haven’t really looked at Asheville, just focused on us and how we can get better and improving and cutting down on the turnovers and taking the right shots and making them,” said Shay, during a zoom conference call on Thursday. “We need to make timely shots. We forced plenty of turnovers and that helped us in the Middle [Tennessee] game get some points off of our defense and at the other end get some easy ones.
“We just really focused on us the early part of this week. As we approach the weekend we will start to take a closer look at Asheville.”
Shay was fairly pleased with defense and rebounding by the Buccaneers in Friday, but said the offensive efficiency needed work after shooting just 35.6 percent from the field, including 22.2 percent from 3-point range.
“Practices have been good for us to continue to get better, especially on the offensive end. Defensively, we have shown some grit and some fight in us and did a great job,” he said. “The defense was ahead of the offense and that gave us a chance to win the second two games. Now we are working on fine-tuning offensive execution and getting the shots that we want.”
ETSU was led by Ledarrius Brewer (15.3 ppg), who increased his point total in each game, along with Ty Brewer (9.3 ppg) and point guard David Sloan (9.0 ppg, 3.0 ast). Silas Adheke has served as the “anchor” on the defensive end, but did commit 13 fouls in three games.
The Bucs also had 58 turnovers, but did force the same number of miscues from the opposition.
“Turnovers are a problem. We are almost averaging 20 turnovers a game and you can’t win many games when you turn the ball over that much…,” Shay said. “We have got to handle pressure and try to tell these guys that you are going to get hit on drives and you are going to get slapped and we have got to play a little bit through some contact.
“We have got to take better shots, shooting 35.6 percent, that is not good enough. We worked really hard on taking care of the ball and being able to work the ball in the halfcourt setting up against extreme pressure to get the right shots so we can step into them and make those shots.
“That is what the emphasis has been on.”
North Carolina-Asheville is 1-2 on the season, defeating South Carolina State on Saturday after falling to UNC Wilmington 76-68 and Western Carolina by two points in overtime. The Bulldogs are coached by Elizabethton native Mike Morrell, who has former Eastside High School standout Luke Lawson on his roster.
“[Morrell] comes from working with [Texas head coach] Shaka Smart so they are going to press. They are going to fullcourt press, try and run and jump a little bit. They are going to be aggressive defensively,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers open their home slate on Saturday against Alabama-Birmingham. “We are going to see a lot of pick-and-roll offense so we are going to have to be on point with our pick-and-roll coverage in our defense and contest shots and limit them to one shot.”
ETSU will also host North Carolina A&T on Dec. 15 and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Dec. 18. Attendance for home games is limited to 618 spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The ETSU women, who are 1-1, will visit Vanderbilt on Monday. They lost to Tennessee last Tuesday 67-50. They will host Presbyterian on Saturday at Brooks Gym. Attendance at women’s games will be limited to 248.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
