MEN'S BASKETBALL: ETSU travels Tuesday to take on UNC Asheville

After playing three games in three days - picking up the season’s first win in the final outing – the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team returned to Johnson City primed for the next challenge.

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t come for 11 days.

“We tried to get a game for this weekend, just didn’t work out,” ETSU first-year head coach Jason Shay said. “We kind of ran into a time where you can’t push to get a game anymore so we have just got to move forward and play on Tuesday.”

ETSU returned from the Gulf Coast Showcase with a 1-2 record, dropping a one-point decision to Austin Peay before picking up Shay’s first career win in a 57-43 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Nov. 27.

“We traveled the next day from Florida, it is on to the next,” said Shay, whose Bucs dropped a 70-47 season opening decision to Abilene Christian. “In this business you can’t linger on wins and losses, you have got to move on to the next quickly. Just trying to improve off what we did down in Florida and get ready for our next game so that we can be better.”

Up next is a visit to North Carolina-Asheville on Tuesday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, which is where the Buccaneers will return for the Southern Conference tournament in March.