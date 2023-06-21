When University of Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath lined up for what turned into a 40-yard field goal that ended 15 years of frustration for the Volunteers against heated rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium last October, Dayne Davis had a big part in that play.

“I was on the field goal team there. If you go back and look at the videos, I am on the left side there, last guy from the end on the left,” said Davis, a former Sullivan East standout, who is now a redshirt senior offensive lineman at Tennessee. “Being out there and just blocking our assignment on the play, hearing the ball kicked and looking up and seeing that crazy squibble like it did was kind of just surreal really.”

After Alabama’s usually sure-footed kicker Will Reichard missed from 50 yards with 15 seconds left in the game, even the television commentators were preparing for overtime. Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers had other ideas, completing passes of 18 and 27 yards, giving McGrath an opportunity with just seconds remaining for Tennessee to beat the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2006 when Nick Saban was in his second season as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

It wasn’t a pretty kick, but all that mattered to Davis and the Volunteers and the 100,000-plus stuffed into Neyland Stadium was that it counted for three points and a 52-49 victory.

“It is not how you envisioned it going in, you are thinking straight down the uprights, but man it went in, that is all that matters,” said Davis, who will host the Dayne Davis Football Camp on Saturday at Sullivan East High School. “It is stuff you dream about for sure and that will be a moment I never forget.”

Who can forget the aftermath? Thousands of Tennessee fans flocked to the field below and the party ensued, going deep into the night, with at least one goal post thrown into the nearby Tennessee River.

“Cigar smoke everywhere, eyes getting a little burny and stuff. People were just everywhere, just so excited, the fan base,” Davis said. “To go from my freshman year and my first game being in Neyland and losing to Georgia State to people being crazy like they were after the Alabama game was a really big turnaround. Going through what we had been through my first two years and then being able to do something like that was just really special.”

Davis, who is preparing for his fifth season at Tennessee, began his tenure with the Volunteers in 2019 when the Jeremy Pruitt-coached Vols opened the season with a loss to Georgia State. Much has changed since then, having gone from an 8-5 mark that season to 10 wins last year, including the long-awaited win over Alabama, victories over Florida and LSU, and the Orange Bowl victory against Clemson.

Despite the loss of NFL draft picks like Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and Darnell Wright, expectations are high on Rocky Top, with the Volunteers slated to open the season on Sept. 2 against Virginia in Nashville. While Georgia is still expected to be the class of the SEC East, many point to Nov. 18 and the Bulldogs visit to Neyland Stadium as an opportunity for the Vols to knock them off their pedestal.

Tennessee isn’t thinking that far ahead, and they certainly aren’t listening to the so-called experts offering their opinions on the Volunteers’ prospects for the season ahead.

“We are not really worried about outside noise right now. We are just focused on the guys that are in the building. We know we accomplished a lot last year, but we are looking forward, no eyes in the mirrors looking back,” Davis said. “We know what we accomplished, but we know what we left on the table too and that is what we are gunning for this year so just all eyes forward working toward the common goal and just working as a team to get to there.”

***

Davis will return to Bluff City on Saturday for his second annual football camp. He will be joined by nearly a dozen current Volunteers and former Tennessee running back Jabari Davis. The facilities that Davis and the Vols will utilize for the camp have certainly changed since he was there. Not only is the turf football field in just its third year of use, but the infields of the baseball and softball fields have also been upgraded with turf.

“Walking into it last year before camp it was like night and day from what it was when I was in there.” Davis said. “Coach (JC) Simmons has really taken over that program and done a great job with those guys and building up those facilities where they can improve that squad as a whole.

“The weight room is really nice, they have got that completely renovated. The field, East used to be the pasture, it is not quite the pasture anymore. It is a really nice turf there at East. They have just got some really good stuff going for them and I am just excited to see what Coach Simmons does with them this year.”

Simmons, a former player at Emory & Henry College, is a proponent of the Air Raid offense, a pass-first philosophy first made famous by Hal Mumme and followed by the late-Mike Leach. If it looks similar to what Josh Heupel has installed at Tennessee, that’s because it is.

“It is a lot similar to what we run here. We are not strictly Air Raid at Tennessee, but getting up to the ball, spreading them out wide. You can take a lot of things away from the defense when you have wide splits like that,” Davis said. “They can only be one or two dimensional, they can’t be very multi-dimensional with what they do as far as blitzes, coverages and stuff like that. You really make them show their cards early and then throw over top of them and score a lot of points. It is fun.”

So is coming back home for Davis, who still enjoys the close-knit feeling around his hometown.

“Bluff City is really tight. Everybody knows everybody in Bluff City. That is a good thing really when you are going around town and you see a lot of people that you know and you are able to communicate and talk to those people,” Davis said. “When I go back home I am able to see people that I know all the time and catch up with them, rather it is stopping at the gas station and seeing somebody you know or stopping at the Bluff City Diner and seeing people you know. Everywhere you stop you are going to know somebody.”