Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

BRISTOL, Tenn. – “Our gift, His glory.”

That has been the motto for the King women’s volleyball program for decades, first created by Tornado coaching legend Susie Toomey and continued by her son, Chris Toomey, a duo that led the Tornado to nearly 1,000 wins over a 29-year period.

Yet, according to those who knew Chris – who died unexpectedly last Tuesday in St. Louis at age 46 – volleyball was simply a means to a more important calling in life.

“They always viewed their coaching here as a ministry,” King University athletic director David Hicks said. “It was their way of pouring their lives and pouring Jesus into people and mentoring young people and giving them that Christian foundation. That was the foundation of everything they did.”

Toomey, who attended Sullivan Central and then-King College, left the Tornado program in 2013 after 15 years, the last seven as head coach with 187 wins and two conference championships, to become Life Journey Director at Pathfinder Church in Ballwin, Mo.

“I think we all were shocked, but he has always been that person talking about missions and adventure,” King volleyball coach Ryan Booher said. “He loved interacting with the youth and the excitement that he brought to that.

“We talked and he just thought God was leading him in that direction and he was amazing at that as well. I don’t think there is anything that man, if he decided to do it, that he wouldn’t have been great at. I was shocked, but it was also he is going to do even more in his next step in life.”

According to his obituary, Toomey went on 30 mission trips to five continents, nine states and 14 countries until his death from what was called a “cardiovascular event.”

“It was just a shock and disbelief. I am still talking with friends and we are still just waiting for it to not be true, to wake up and it be a nightmare,” Booher said. “It was unbelievable because he lived a great life and he was in great physical shape. You never expected it and it still hurts.”

Memorial services were held for Toomey on Friday in Ballwin, and another service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m, at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Kingsport, where he served a stint as a youth pastor. .

A separate service for Toomey will be held on Friday at King University’s dining hall from 5:30-8 p.m. for King alumni, faculty, staff and friends of Toomey through the school.

Expect a big crowd for both.

“I think he is one of the most loved and respected men from this area, especially around our King family,” Booher said. “I think it is just going to be an outpouring of emotion. To me it will just show how much people cared for him and just kind of give back the love that he gave to everyone else.”

Toomey, who earned master’s degree, played men’s volleyball and served as a student-assistant with the women’s program at the University of Tennessee, spent 15 years at King, eight as an assistant to his mother and seven as head coach.

Among the athletes Toomey impacted was April Marrone Taylor, who grew up around Toomey while attending volleyball camps as a child at King and then spent four years playing for the Tornado. She also served as an assistant with Chris for his mother – who won 749 matches and 15 conference titles in 22 years - and spent a year as an assistant for Chris.

“It was God first, then school and then volleyball, and that was how they portrayed themselves,” Taylor said. “It is hard, it is just so overwhelming and it has been like a bad dream you are wanting to wake up from hearing of his passing.

“Chris was a light you were just drawn to and the program that he and his mom and his sister, she was also coaching at that time, it was just an amazing program.”

Hicks, the athletic director for the final three years of Toomey’s tenure at King, learned of his death with the rest of the school cabinet prior to a meeting last Tuesday.

“Everybody in the cabinet all knew Chris because they have all been here for so long and there was probably just two minutes of just silence, nobody said anything,” Hicks said. “He was younger than I am. He was 46 years old, he was healthy, no health problems, at least that I was aware of. There were two minutes of silence and probably another 15 minutes of talking about Chris before we got to any business.”

Booher, who now directs the men’s and women’s volleyball programs at King, had known Chris for around three decades, and continued to be close despite the distance between them.

“He was just exemplified a Christian attitude and everybody that he was around, everything was just positive from him,” Booher said. “His influence on you was positive, his attitude was always positive. When you left him you felt like a better person and he was someone you could just talk to about anything in life and he would want to help you.

“Even through my coaching life, there have been many times we have talked and just the support and love from him was just always there.”

Toomey was known for his fiery competitiveness on the sidelines, but Taylor said he balanced that desire to win while maintaining a Christian attitude and focus.

“He would get fired up about volleyball, but he never yelled at you. He did it in a way that was encouraging,” Taylor said. “If you needed to do something better or if you needed to fix something, he did it in a way that made you feel that you could do it better and this is how you need to do it. He would show you.

“He never made you feel bad about yourself or down on yourself. He just found a way to be encouraging and then to also teach you how to be better, how to better yourself.”

Hicks, who said plans were being made to honor Chris during the upcoming volleyball season, noticed the same ability to channel his emotions in a positive manner.

“You look at his record as a coach and the wins and the championships and for him to be able to do that and he was still able use it as a ministry as the focus and keep the athletes focused on Jesus,” Hicks said. “If you talk to the alumni who played for him and played for Susie, they might tell you a little bit about some of their wins, but they will tell you about the Bible studies and the mission trips and the service and the relationships.”

In addition to his mother, Toomey is survived by his sister, Kelli Toomey Ellison – who was also a successful volleyball coach – and her husband, Michael Elliott, along with two nieces and a nephew. His father Rick Toomey and stepmother Marcie Toomey also survive.

“If you knew Chris Toomey, you loved him, it is just that simple,” Taylor said. “He left an everlasting impact on your life. If you spent time with him, you always came away wanting to be a better person. It is not anything he was telling you to do, that is how you felt being around him.

“Sometimes he just pushed you to want to be better, to do better, just with his presence. He was just a light and people were just drawn to him. It truly is heartbreaking that the world has lost such an amazing person. It has definitely left a hole in my heart as it has in everyone that knew him.”