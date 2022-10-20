Memorable season ends for Tennessee High

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An historic season has come to an end.

Tennessee High’s volleyball season ended after three matches with a 25-23, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21 Class AA state tournament elimination match against Dyer County on Thursday at Siegel High School.

It was a day of missed opportunities for the Vikings.

Tennessee High took a 23-19 lead in the opening set, only to have Dyer County score six straight points to take an early 1-0 lead.

The second set was another back and forth affair, with Tennessee High finding a rhythm on attack by working to send passes to the left side of the box to Sophie Meade or Madison Blair for the opposite corner kill.

However, Dyer County found momentum again late in the frame to take a 2-0 lead.

Tennessee High showed their potential on offense and defense in the third set to stay alive in the match.

Marae Herrmann and Marley Johns completely controlled the net on defense, while Lily Ware sent lots of touch shots to find the empty spots in the Choctaws formation. Bree Adams also found a role at the net despite her slight frame by faking passes and sending the ball over the net instead.

Controlling the whole frame, the Vikings won it 25-16 and mounted a comeback.

But in the fourth frame, despite a nine-point lead at one time, Dyer County rallied to win the set, ending Tennessee High’s time in Murfreesboro.

“You get to this point, and you go down 0-2 and you come back, and in that fourth set we were up by nine,” Tennessee High head coach Mary C. Johnson. “You’ve got to finish, and for some reason in this tournament we have struggled with that.

“Obviously, I wish we could’ve showed up and played a little bit better, especially there at the end. We just got too conservative – trying not to make a mistake rather than winning the game. But I’m proud of them, and they represented Tennessee High School very well.”

Four Tennessee High seniors had solid performances in their final match for the Vikings, led by Madison Blair (10 kills, 21 digs), Marley Johns (17 kills, seven digs), Marae Herrmann (nine kills) and Kira Adams (13 kills, three blocks).

In addition, freshman Bree Adams had a career-high 52 assists, along with 19 digs. Junior Sydnee Pendland had 32 digs from her libero role, while classmate Sophie Meade tallied 10 kills and 17 digs.

“I think we fought,” Vikings middle-hitter Kira Adams said, “Of course we could’ve done a few things better, we did lose, but overall I think we gave it our all and I’m proud of us.”

Despite the loss, the Vikings accomplished plenty, and that is what Johnson was focused on after the match.

“I’m going to stay on the positive,” Johnson said. “As I’ve told the girls, they’re conference champions, they’re tournament champions, they’re region champions, and they made history by being the first team since 2001 to win a game here.”

Tennessee High (33-8) finished the season with a 33-8 record, tied for the fewest losses since the 2015 squad, and recorded the second highest winning percentage in program history.

In addition to Tennessee High winning its first state tournament game on Wednesday since 2001, the Vikings’ top-6 state tourney finish was the furthest for the program since

they advanced to the Final Four in 1998.

Despite the disappointment of a loss, Johnson will certainly remember this team with fondness.

“Just spending time with them,” Johnson said. “Getting to know them better, building those relationships, how much they love each other. This is probably one of the closest teams I’ve ever been a part of. It could be because we have four sets of sisters on the team.”

The players agreed, including Kira Adams, one of four seniors who played her final match for the Vikings.

“Spending time with them,” said Kira, of what she enjoyed most about the team. “On the court, but I think off the court we’ve had a lot of yummy food. Just like eating together and making memories has been really fun.”

“It is just building those relationships,” added Johnson.