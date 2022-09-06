Memorable first

The first tackle of Jaden Keller’s college football career was certainly one for the highlight reel.

Virginia Tech’s redshirt freshman linebacker recorded a strip sack of Old Dominion University quarterback Hayden Wolff with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter on Sept. 2.

It set up a touchdown drive and while Tech eventually dropped a 20-17 decision to the Monarchs, the former Tennessee High star was a bright spot.

Keller played 15 snaps in a reserve role and stopped ODU running back Blake Watson on consecutive plays in the third quarter.

Keller appeared in four games last season for the Hokies and has already made an immediate impact in 2022. Tech coach Brent Pry referred to him as a “talented guy” in Tuesday’s press conference and said Keller was still trying to grasp some of the first-year head coach’s schemes.

Regardless, look for Keller to continue making plays as he’s always done.

“Super excited for him, because I know how hard he has worked,” said Mike Mays, Keller’s coach at Tennessee High. “He’s a great kid with special abilities. On top of that he absolutely loves football. I expect more big things out of him this year and beyond”

Allen update

Purdue University defensive back Cam Allen (Graham) finished with six tackles and a pass break-up on Sept. 1 in the Boilermakers’ 35-31 Big Ten Conference football loss to Penn State.

Local Vols

Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) and Charlie Browder (Dobyns-Bennett) both saw time on the field as the University of Tennessee opened the 2022 football season with a 59-10 beatdown of Ball State on Sept. 1.

Davis played 26 snaps at right tackle on the offensive line, while Browder made his debut as a tight end for the Volunteers after transferring from Central Florida.

Dales: AAC’s best

Bluefield University kicker Joey Dales was selected as the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s football special teams player of the week for the second straight time.

The former Graham High School standout made his only extra point attempt and averaged 36.4 yards on seven punts in his team’s 52-7 loss to Georgetown.

More on Martin

Martin Lucas (Abingdon) contributed six yards on three carries Saturday to William & Mary’s 41-24 season-opening football win over the Charlotte 49ers.

Cooke shows versatility

Taymon Cooke had a catch, carry and kickoff return Saturday for North Carolina A&T’s football squad as the Aggies dropped a 28-13 decision to North Carolina Central.

The ex-Graham High School star had one reception for 18 yards, was dropped for a one-yard loss on his lone carry and gained 27 yards on his lone kickoff return.

Game-winner for Holmes

Mya Holmes (Richlands) made her second goal of the season count for the University of Pikeville women’s soccer team.

She scored in the 39th minute and that was the game-winner for the Bears in their 1-0 victory over Midway University on Aug. 31.

Newberry notches kills

Concord University freshman Logan Newberry notched the first four kills of her collegiate volleyball career on Sept. 1.

The Patrick Henry High School graduate had four kills and a block as the Mountain Lions earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 victory over Salem.

Good Knight

The Penn State-York volleyball squad posted a 25-4, 25-5, 25-8 season-opening volleyball victory over Cheyney on Sept. 1 and Hannah Knight (Virginia High) helped set the tone.

She distributed a team-high 15 assists and also collected a kill.

Best of Brooks

Zoe Brooks (Union) has dished out a team-high 33 assists through the first four matches of the season for the Hollins University volleyball team.

Elaina excels

Sophomore Elaina Vaughan stood tall for the St. Francis-Brooklyn volleyball team on Saturday in a five-set loss to Temple.

The former Sullivan Central High School star finished with six kills and four blocks.

Milligan Trio

Milligan University earned a pair of volleyball wins over Tougaloo and Fisk on Saturday and a familiar trio made major contributions.

Ella Maiden (Patrick Henry) had 17 kills and nine blocks in the two matches, Paxton Adkins (Sullivan East) had 20 digs and Hannah Holmes (Patrick Henry) hustled her way to eight digs.

Bronze for Harrington

Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) of the University of North Carolina women’s cross country team placed third in her first race of the season on Sept. 2, the Charlotte Opener.

She crossed the finish line in 17:26.8.

Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett) of UNC was sixth in 17:44.

Silver for Phillips

As far as collegiate debuts go, Gardner-Webb University freshman cross country runner Dylan Phillips had one to remember.

The ex-Abingdon High School standout finished as runner-up in the men’s 5K at the Carolina Challenge on Saturday in Camden, South Carolina.

He crossed the finish line in 16:45.9. Only Benedict’s Donald Kibet (15:42.2) had a better time.

Top-five for Thiessen

University of Tennessee freshman Isaac Thiessen (Abingdon) was fifth on Sept. 2 at the UT Cross Country Invitational at Cherokee Farms in Knoxville.

He navigated the men’s four-mile run in 20:52.92 in his collegiate debut.

Top-15 for Minton

Kade Minton (George Wythe) placed 15th on Sept. 2 at the Eastern Mennonite University Heritage Invitational men’s cross country meet in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Competing for Hampden-Sydney College, he clocked in at 17:51.5 in the 5K.