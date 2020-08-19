Medical protocols deciding factor in SoCon decision on fall sports

Scott Carter had to tell the East Tennessee men’s basketball team back in March that the impending COVID-19 pandemic had doomed their hopes of competing in the NCAA Tournament.
Five months later and Carter had to deliver a similar message to the fall sports teams at ETSU.
“[It] was a very heavy day, a very difficult day and I hate to say this, but this is the second time we have had to do this,” said Carter, the ETSU athletic director, who shared the Southern Conference’s decision last Thursday that fall sports had been moved to the spring. “We had to do it back in the spring. We had a very difficult conversation with our spring student-athletes when they faced the same circumstances.”
Unlike in the spring when those seasons came to an abrupt end, the Southern Conference plans to play those schedules in the spring of 2021.
“We were very direct with them. We were able to lay out obviously the facts as we knew them at this time, but we also talked about certainly hope for the future and attitude and positivity and how opportunity is still out there,” said Carter, who shared the news with the football team during a practice session last week. “This is not a cancellation, it is a suspension, and we are going to work like crazy to make sure that we put them in the best position to be ready, trained up, practiced up, in great condition, with their team dynamics growing so we can compete and they are ready to go win.”
Carter said ETSU agreed with the decision, which impacted football, cross country, soccer and volleyball. He said the five-person Southern Conference medical advisory board was unanimous that fall sports should be postponed.
“We stood in support of the movement to the spring,” Carter said. “With all of that information and counseling and ultimately the recommendation to move it to spring, it was a very difficult decision, but for us in the name of health and safety, it was the right decision.”
While the Southern Conference did leave open the option for schools to engage in non-conference competition, Carter said ETSU would not follow the lead that other schools have chosen to follow.
“All I can say at ETSU is as of right now we believe it is not safe in the fall based on medical advice and therefore right now we are not planning to compete in the fall until we hear different from our doctors,” he said. “Health and safety is our number one priority. I have honestly gotten multiple opportunities, if we wanted to go out and build several guaranteed games to make a bunch of money playing football at opposing sites, we could try to do that.
“I don’t feel like that is the right thing to do. We are telling our kids in the name of health and safety we need to push to the spring and that is what we are going to do. That is our plan. If our doctors tell us different, we will be ready to engage in other plans. I am not questioning anybody else’s decision, but that is ours.”
While losing two seasons worth of athletics is a definite hit to a budget, Carter said ETSU was able to save some money by not playing in the spring. He has informed his staff of coaches to watch expenses, while adding that he hopes some of the budget shortfall can be recovered in the spring.
“Our intention is not to lose it [revenue]. Our intention is to execute a great season in the spring and give us a chance hopefully with better numbers, who knows, a vaccine, there are all kinds of possibility,” said Carter, who is still working to find out how much, if any, of the $550,000 that ETSU will receive from Georgia for a football game slated there in September. “That is our goal, that is our hope, that is what we are holding to because it was going to be very, very difficult, if not impossible and certainly not in the best interest of health and safety with these recommendations to try to do that in the fall.
“Our expectations, our plan and our hope is to push it to spring and sustain that revenue and have great competitions and pursue championships.”
Carter admits it won’t be as simple as it might sound to move fall sports to the spring, with the ETSU athletic department expected to be stretched to meet the demands of so many sports taking place at the same time.
“I do think we will be challenged by that, no question. I think it will be a situation where seasons might be adjusted, you might have fewer games,” said Carter, who added that extra help might have to be brought in. “There will be a great stress, not only with us, but for everyone around the country.
“It is worth it, it is worth it to provide the competition experience for our student-athletes, again in what will be hopefully a much safer and healthier environment. We will find a way through it. This is not a forever situation.”
While ETSU football will be on the sidelines in the fall – with a spring schedule still far from done – Carter wished leagues such as the Southeastern and Atlantic Coast conferences well as they attempt to move forward with their seasons.
He continued to reinforce that ETSU’s decision to sit out the fall was final.
“There are a lot of different parts of the country. There are a lot of different leadership dynamics at play,” said Carter, who said ETSU has had some positive coronavirus tests, while adding how proud he has been by how the athletic department has responded to those. “I think everyone is trying to do what is best here. It is very challenging and very difficult for everyone so I respect the position of leadership right now.
“It is tough to go through these decisions, it is tough certainly to communicate their outcomes to our student-athletes, our coaches, our fans and everyone. If these people can compete, I absolutely wish them well because we look forward to doing it again, but we are going to make sure when we are able to do that that our kids are going to be taken care of.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
