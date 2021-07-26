MCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: Former Tazewell star Omar Reed believes Mac McClung has all the tools

“Playing in the minor league of the NBA gives you an ‘I am almost there’ feeling and it gives you extreme hunger and motivation for the future,” Reed said. “But at the same time you look around at your peers and see there are only so many NBA roster spots and so much talent to choose from. So eventually you begin questioning your call-up chances. That’s why I turned my focus into using it as a marketing tool to get international offers.”

Reed closed out his professional career with some successful seasons in Japan and his time in Austin and Maine more than prepared him.

“The competition and friendships would have to be the best part about playing in that league,” Reed said. “Everyone is more than capable and they are there for a reason.”

Reed believes McClung has the tools to excel on the professional level no matter where he plays for pay. McClung averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his collegiate career, which consisted of two seasons at Georgetown University and one year at Texas Tech.

“I think McClung is mentally built for this,” Reed said. “From a young age, he has had attention and limelight and there have been so many doubters and critics of him. I can add that he surpassed what I thought he would accomplish stats-wise at the NCAA Division I level.