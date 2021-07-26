MCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: Former Tazewell star Omar Reed believes Mac McClung has all the tools

Mac McClung took part in the National Basketball Association’s G League Elite Camp back in June as part of his preparation for the upcoming NBA Draft.
There is a chance that the Gate City High School graduate’s path to the pros could include a stop in the G League as there’s a chance he could suit up for the Greensboro Swarm, Memphis Hustle, Fort Wayne Mad Ants or one of the 26 other clubs in the top minor league hoops circuit in the United States.
Former Tazewell High School and Bluefield College star Omar Reed can vouch for the quality of the league as he averaged 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 68 games for the Austin Toros and Maine Red Claws over the course of three seasons – 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2014-15 – when it was known as the NBA Development League.
“I had a couple of different stints in the NBA D-League that I am quite thankful for,” Reed said. “It provided a lot of personal growth and memories. I reminisce and get flashbacks quite often, especially when I see a guy playing in the NBA now that I played against.
“As a small-school guy, it mentally told me I was worthy and confirmed I was able. It gave me the confidence to move along through my career. For someone with a profile and recognition of Mac McClung who seems to already have supreme confidence in himself, success in a minor league stint for him would be the ‘I told y’all’ in our Southwest Virginia accents to the NBA Executives.”
Khris Middleton helped the Milwaukee Bucks when a NBA title last week and is among the many notable G League alums. Many prospects these days sign two-way contracts with NBA clubs where they play in the G League to develop and shuffle back-and-forth between the two levels.
Antwaine Wiggins (Greeneville) helped Raptors 905 win the league championship in 2017 and most recently played in Greece.
Andrew Rowsey from Rockbridge County High School in Virginia is one of the league’s top scorers this past season for the Lakeland Magic.
It might be minor league in name, but there is some major talent on the rosters. The key for Reed was finding his niche.
“When everyone has their own individual goals and they are all just getting started, it can become somewhat of a selfish league,” Reed said. “It will start that way and then finally everyone gets the message that you have to play team ball, because the NBA evaluators are looking for role players, because most NBA teams already have their go-to scorers.
“So for me, as an underdog from a small school, I tried to become a 3, D, Hustle guy. This meant that I looked to take, and make, open 3-pointers, play good on-ball defense and even better help defense, while being a player willing to hustle and outwork the opponent.”
It worked as Danny Ainge, the General Manager of the Boston Celtics at the time, told Reed he liked the way he played. Reed logged major minutes for the Celtics in the NBA Orlando Summer League in 2013.
“Playing in the minor league of the NBA gives you an ‘I am almost there’ feeling and it gives you extreme hunger and motivation for the future,” Reed said. “But at the same time you look around at your peers and see there are only so many NBA roster spots and so much talent to choose from. So eventually you begin questioning your call-up chances. That’s why I turned my focus into using it as a marketing tool to get international offers.”
Reed closed out his professional career with some successful seasons in Japan and his time in Austin and Maine more than prepared him.
“The competition and friendships would have to be the best part about playing in that league,” Reed said. “Everyone is more than capable and they are there for a reason.”
Reed believes McClung has the tools to excel on the professional level no matter where he plays for pay. McClung averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his collegiate career, which consisted of two seasons at Georgetown University and one year at Texas Tech.
“I think McClung is mentally built for this,” Reed said. “From a young age, he has had attention and limelight and there have been so many doubters and critics of him. I can add that he surpassed what I thought he would accomplish stats-wise at the NCAA Division I level.
“His explosion off the dribble and his jumping ability is something that stands out clear to me. That is a huge asset to his game. As he continues to build that knockdown 3-point shot and gets it closer to 38-plus percent it will make his game even more lethal. He has his drive-by speed if a defender is close and then they have to worry about the shot if they back off to prevent Mac from driving, then he can shoot it.”
One thing is for sure, Reed will be keeping a close eye on McClung’s journey.
“I don’t know the guy, never spoken to him or messaged him, yet I am proud of him, because we come from the Southwest Virginia area where basketball success doesn’t occur too often,” Reed said. “I was able to watch him in person for the first time when his Gate City team beat Graham in the [2018 state semifinals] when it was hosted at Tazewell Middle School. He put on a show.”
