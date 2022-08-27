McFail leads Patrick Henry over Grundy, 28-20

EMORY, Va. – Leg cramps and football plays mix pretty much the same as oil and water.

Patrick Henry running back J-Kwon McFail, however, bucked that trend in less than 15 seconds Friday night.

With a leg cramp popping up at seemingly the worst possible time, McFail still glided his way for the game’s quintessential play – an 86-yard scoring scamper late in the third that propelled the host Rebels to a rather entertaining 28-20 season-opening victory over Grundy.

“During that big run, I started cramping,” McFail said. “But you just have to fight through it and keep going.”

That slight alteration in McFail’s jaunt probably put a scare into Patrick Henry head coach Seth Padgett.

“I didn’t know what was going on there,” said Padgett. “I thought it was his knee or something, and I was a little worried. But he’s a kid who can score from anywhere on the football field. He’s a great football player. He’s good on offense, defense, and special teams. He can do it all. He’s a special player, and I’m so glad he plays for us.”

McFail’s pivotal outburst ultimately led to a 221-yard rushing effort in a game that resembled a November regional playoff showdown as opposed to a balmy August kickoff.

“We knew coming in here that they were a good team,” said McFail, who scooted through the Golden Wave defense on a nifty 25-yard TD screen pass late in the opening quarter. “They really gave us a battle out there. We just settled down and did what we had to do.”

The Golden Wave threw just about every type of look against the Rebels on the offensive side, including multiple shifts, several Wing-T like formations, and even a few flea flickers. The first flea flicker worked to perfection on Grundy’s opening drive, as running back Ian Scammell flipped the pigskin back to quarterback Isiah Boyd – who then found a wide-open Logan Lester from 16 yards out to give the visitors a 6-0 edge.

“This was a playoff game,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “And that’s where you are going to see a team like Patrick Henry. They block well and they ran well. In a game like this, one play is the difference in the game. It was two evenly-matched teams.”

Prior to McFail’s heroics, Grundy (0-1) had the game’s biggest play – and it came on the final first-half snap. Boyd dropped back and delivered a perfect Hail Mary strike to Jonah Looney, who snagged it between two Rebel defenders from 28 yards out with zeroes on the game clock for a 14-12 Rebel halftime edge.

“That’s a big physical football team, and they are very good,” Padgett said. “I was worried about us being able to actually block them. They’ve got several very good football players, and I know they’re going to get better. They’re a team to be reckoned with down the road.”

Padgett’s defense came up big during the second half, as the Rebels opted to put nine guys on the line of scrimmage – daring the Golden Wave to put the ball in the air. Scammell ended the night with a team-high 84 rushing yards, but only 24 of those came after halftime.

In fact, Patrick Henry (1-0) held the Golden Wave offensive attack to just two first downs following the break.

“I can’t say enough about our defense and how they played,” said Padgett. “We challenged them this week, and they rose to the occasion.”

Grundy, though, made one last surge on special teams. After an errant shotgun snap resulted in a 17-yard loss for the hosts, Carson Deel slapped Patrick Henry’s ensuing punt backwards – with Looney scooping up the ball and carrying multiple Rebel defenders into the end zone.

All of a sudden, the Golden Wave moved within eight points behind Scammell’s two-point run with still 2:54 left.

“At the end of the third quarter, we talked about a few things,” Plymal said. “We agreed that with a 16-point deficit, all it took was a fumble return or a blocked punt to get it to an eight-point game. And we got it.”

The Rebels recovered the subsequent onside kick, with the aforementioned McFail ripping off a 28-yard run on the drive’s first play. Teammate Connor Kausch then sealed it with three straight runs for a combined 15 yards, ultimately ending the night with 91 yards.

“This is one of those games where you have to come out early and prove to the rest of the region – and the state – what you and your teammates are capable of out there,” concluded Rebel quarterback Ben Belcher, who threw for 79 yards and two scores. “We did that tonight.”

Grundy 6 6 0 8 – 20

Patrick Henry 6 8 14 0 – 28

Scoring Summary

G – Lester 16 pass from Boyd (run failed)

PH – McFail 25 pass from Belcher (run failed)

PH – Delp 14 pass from Belcher (McFail run)

G – Looney 28 pass from Boyd (run failed)

PH – Kausch 6 run (run failed)

PH – McFail 86 run (Belcher run)

G – Looney 5 punt block recovery (Scammell run)

Total Stats

First Downs: G 11, PH 21; Rushing Yards: G 30-108, PH 52-326. Passing Yards: G 78, PH 79. Comp-Att-Int: G 6-13-0, PH 7-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 3-1, PH 4-0; Penalties-Yards: G 6-47, PH 6-45; Punts-Avg.: G 4-37.5, PH 1-36.